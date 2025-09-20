Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Betway Premiership when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.
City opened the scoring in the clash when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.
The visitors had an opportunity to go to the halftime break level, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of halftime.
Sundowns return to winning ways against Durban City as Sekhukhune remain top of log
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways in the Betway Premiership when they came from a goal down to defeat Durban City 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.
Sundowns were eager to claim maximum points after their previous outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants.
City opened the scoring in the clash when Joslin Kamatuka scored 13 minutes after kick-off. Marcelo Allende and Tashreeq Matthews found the back of the net for the hosts in the first half.
The visitors had an opportunity to go to the halftime break level, but Kamatuka failed to convert from the penalty spot as Sundowns goalkeeper produced a fine save on the stroke of halftime.
Iqraam Rayners continued his rich form in front of goals as he scored in the second half to stretch the lead for Sundowns.
Despite the victory, Sundowns remain in second place with 18 points, one point behind table toppers Sekhukhune United.
Sekhukhune defeated Golden Arrows with a last-minute goal by Bradley Grobler earlier on Saturday. Babina Noko have played one less game compared to Sundowns.
Other results
Miguel warns Chiefs against physical Kabuscorp
Mohafe urges Polokwane to stay on winning streak
Safa not concerned by Fifa's investigation into the Mokoena saga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos