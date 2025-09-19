Soccer

Mohafe urges Polokwane to stay on winning streak

Coach happy to have key players back from injuries

19 September 2025 - 06:00
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Bonginkosi Dlamini of Polokwane City is challenged by Thabo Matlaba of Golden Arrows during their Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe feels they are getting stronger now with the return of a few players from injuries. 

Rise and Shine registered their second win in the Betway Premiership with their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday to move to eighth on the log table.

In that match, they welcomed back Thabang Matuludi, Raymond Daniels, Sibusiso Tshabalala and Tlou Nkwe, who had missed their previous matches due to injury.

Mohafe said their availability will make the team stronger as they look to consolidate their place in the top eight.

“There’s a very expensive cohesion between our full-backs. That understanding between our full-backs and our wingers, I applaud it because they understand each other so well that they know what Matuludi is doing and what should happen with the wingers,” Mohafe said.

“So, [against Arrows], we overloaded with the wingers and applied the inverted wingers and we forced Matuludi to go into the line. I think that was a game-changer because we missed them a lot. It has been almost a year since they kicked the ball and thank God they are back.

Coach Luc Eymael

“We are expecting [Decide] Chauke to come back soon. I hope the team will be a full squad, no injuries, nothing and the headache will be on us.”

With the victory against Arrows through goals from Bonginkosi Dlamini and Puleng Tlolane, Mohafe has urged his side to build on that when they host Chippa United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

“You can see even how we finished the match, it was so explosive. I hope we can continue with the same temperament we showed today,” he said.

Chippa are coming into this game after registering their first win when they beat Orbit College 2-0 at home on Tuesday.

With back-to-back away fixtures, coach Luc Eymael said they will have to try to collect points on the road.

“We have two games away and we have to come back from there with some points. We are playing Polokwane City [on Sunday] and [on Wednesday] we are facing Sekhukhune United, who are number one; we have to continue collecting points to move up the table,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

