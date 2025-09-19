Miguel warns Chiefs against physical Kabuscorp

Kaizer Chiefs captain Inacio Miguel has warned Amakhosi to expect Angolan outfit Kabuscorp to be physical when the two teams meet in the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Talatona on Saturday at 5pm (SA time).
Miguel, who was born in Portugal but represents Angola at international level, knows Kabuscorp very well, having played for Petro Luanda in that country's top-flight for two seasons, before joining Chiefs at the start of last season.
“I played in Angola for two seasons and have played many times against Kabuscorp. I remember that my last goal for Petro was against Kabuscorp, so I am aware of how they play and I've already told my teammates and coaches what to expect. We can expect a difficult game,” Miguel said.
“Kabuscorp are a very physical team, they play vertically. Their style of play is similar to some of PSL teams... they play long balls, they are dangerous with second balls and they have individual players who can decide a game.”
Miguel didn't hide that going back to Estádio 11 de Novembro was nostalgic for him, hoping he helps Chiefs win there. The Amakhosi skipper also emphasised the importance of getting a clean sheet in Angola, ahead of the home leg at FNB Stadium next Saturday.
“It's a very emotional game for me because the stadium we're going to play at was my home in recent seasons with Petro, so I am very motivated and happy to go back home. I want to make sure I win this game for my new home that's SA now,” Miguel said.
“This fixture is two-legged, so it's very important for us to keep a clean sheet in Angola. Of course, we have shown that we can keep clean sheets.”
Chiefs head into this game after suffering their maiden league defeat of the season, going 3-1 down to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
“We had a bad game against Sekhukhune but that doesn't mean we will have a bad season. A bad day doesn't mean a bad life, so now we have extra motivation to bring back happiness to our supporters by winning in Angola,” Miguel said.
