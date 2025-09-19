In a sport where many athletes are known to end up with virtually nothing at the end of their careers despite earning big purses in their prime, Phumelele “The Truth” Cafu seems a rare breed.
Boxers are certainly among the most visible professional athletes who can make a lot of money but end up losing it.
Cafu, a former WBO junior-bantamweight world champ, has broken that mould by buying his mother a R2.2m house in Amalinda in East London. This is in contrast to some of his peers, who are known to splash their cash on flashy cars, expensive designer clothes and jewellery.
Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, earned a seven-figure purse from his unification bout with WBC and The Ring champ, Jose Rodriguez, in the US on July 19.
He said: “My goal was always to take my mum out of the hood. I intended to buy her a house in Sandton but I had to consider that her life is back home. Ultimately, it was about what she wanted.”
The 27-year-old father of two girls added: “It is crucial for us – not only boxers but black people – to have financial advisers because we don’t know the value of money.
“My promoter [Larry Wainstein] will hook me up with a financial adviser and a tax consultant as soon as I return to Johannesburg to make sure that I am on the right path.”
By his own admission, Cafu sometimes overspends.
“I’ve got to make sure I box for my legacy so that I am secured if I no longer want to box again,” he said.
“I am now renting a two-bedroom apartment in Johannesburg, but I want to buy my own house and that is the pressure I am now putting on myself; that’s why I want to be a world champion again.”
Cafu may have been inspired to spend his earnings wisely by the example of newly crowned super middleweight champ, Terence “Bud” Crawford, who, according to a report by Sports Illustrated, owns more than 40 houses, six apartment complexes, and several storefronts across the US state of Nebraska.
Cafu boxes clever in making wise financial decisions
