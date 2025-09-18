“He wanted to gain public sympathy,” another Chiefs insider said.
The licence drama behind Nabi's Chiefs exit
Assistants Ben Youssef and Kaze to take charge of CAF fixture in Angola
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Kaizer Chiefs left for Angola on Thursday without their coach Nasreddine Nabi, who was still mulling over an offer for an early termination of his contract after a dramatic week involving the validity of his coaching badges.
Sowetan has been told Nabi was reminded his Uefa Pro Licence needed to be renewed for him to occupy the bench when Chiefs begin their CAF Confederation Cup campaign against Kabuscorp on Saturday.
But the coach’s licence apparently expired in 2023, and a December 2024 circular from CAF told teams won’t be allowed to put coaches without valid licences on the bench for intercontinental fixtures this season.
“CAF has been lenient, but they reminded clubs months ago that they won’t be this time,” an insider told Sowetan.
“The coach was informed, but he seemingly didn’t take the situation seriously. He was asked this week to produce a valid licence and he did not.”
As a result, Chiefs opted to suspend the coach, who instead requested to speak to his representatives about initiating talks over a mutual termination of his contract, which was set to expire next year.
Chiefs have not commented on the matter, because, at the time of writing, Nabi had still not signed a settlement agreement, Sowetan has been informed.
News of the coach’s sudden departure is believed to have leaked from his own camp after he was informed he would be suspended.
“He wanted to gain public sympathy,” another Chiefs insider said.
“But the truth is, at the start of this week, he didn’t have a valid licence. The one he submitted to the club has expired. He couldn’t sit on the bench. He was informed he won’t be travelling to Angola because he’s in breach of his contract.”
It is unclear what the terms of Nabi’s sudden termination are, with the standard being three to six months settlement, depending on the length of the contract. It’s also unknown whether Nabi is hankering for more, but he was also not helped by Tuesday’s listless 1-3 defeat to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium.
That the club performed admirably well when he was on compassionate leave, tending to his injured wife after an accident in Tunisia, also made Chiefs conclude that Nabi was expendable.
His assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, will take charge of the fixture against Kabuscorp. They should do so again in a league fixture against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday, by which time Chiefs hope the Nabi chapter will have been closed for good.
Nabi also, seemingly, has accepted his fate but attributed his departure to the family commitments. "Currently, I need some time to rest, focus on my family and monitor my wife's health," he was quoted as saying by transfermarkt.
