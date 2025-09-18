Sekhukhune are bold league chasers but Downs remain favourites – Tinkler

As much as Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler admits they're on course to challenge for the league title, he thinks perennial champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are still hot favourites to clinch what will be their ninth championship on the trot.
On Tuesday at FNB Stadium, Sekhukhune thumped Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 to move to the top of the table, also maintaining their unbeaten run in the league.
Bradley Grobler netted a brace, while Thabang Monare also registered his name on the scoreboard, with Flavio Silva scoring the hosts’ consolation goal.
Babina Noko are two points ahead of second-placed Downs after six rounds of fixtures. “We’re on the right path [to fight for the league] because of the results we're achieving. Everybody has spoken about Sundowns being poor but Sundowns, a couple of hours ago [before Sekhukhune's game against Chiefs], were sitting top of the table, that's just the fact,” Tinkler said.
“We all have to compete against Sundowns, even when they go through a rough patch, but that rough patch isn't a rough patch because normally they'd have achieved 12 points out of five games, they achieved 11. So, to say they're going through a bad spell, I found that difficult to believe. They have a lot of quality, and I believe they are firm favourites to win the league because of the depth they have in their squad.”
Even so, Tinkler also revealed that he had warned his troops they shouldn't be complacent after winning five of their first six league games, saying it was too early for them to think they'd arrived. “It's still very early days... it's only six games into the league,” he said.
“There's still a very long road, and I've warned the players about complacency. We've started well, getting 13 points from our first five games. Now we have to raise our level and work even harder than what we did in the first circle [of five games].
“I gave them the example of Sundowns; they've won the league eight years in a row... do you think that's hard? Do you think that's hard now because you've won five games in a row? No, try and win the league eight times in a row, and you'll see what sacrifice you have to make.”
SowetanLIVE
Sekhukhune are bold league chasers but Downs remain favourites – Tinkler
Despite league crown favouring Downs, coach sees title intent from Babina Noko
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
As much as Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler admits they're on course to challenge for the league title, he thinks perennial champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, are still hot favourites to clinch what will be their ninth championship on the trot.
On Tuesday at FNB Stadium, Sekhukhune thumped Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 to move to the top of the table, also maintaining their unbeaten run in the league.
Bradley Grobler netted a brace, while Thabang Monare also registered his name on the scoreboard, with Flavio Silva scoring the hosts’ consolation goal.
Babina Noko are two points ahead of second-placed Downs after six rounds of fixtures. “We’re on the right path [to fight for the league] because of the results we're achieving. Everybody has spoken about Sundowns being poor but Sundowns, a couple of hours ago [before Sekhukhune's game against Chiefs], were sitting top of the table, that's just the fact,” Tinkler said.
“We all have to compete against Sundowns, even when they go through a rough patch, but that rough patch isn't a rough patch because normally they'd have achieved 12 points out of five games, they achieved 11. So, to say they're going through a bad spell, I found that difficult to believe. They have a lot of quality, and I believe they are firm favourites to win the league because of the depth they have in their squad.”
Even so, Tinkler also revealed that he had warned his troops they shouldn't be complacent after winning five of their first six league games, saying it was too early for them to think they'd arrived. “It's still very early days... it's only six games into the league,” he said.
“There's still a very long road, and I've warned the players about complacency. We've started well, getting 13 points from our first five games. Now we have to raise our level and work even harder than what we did in the first circle [of five games].
“I gave them the example of Sundowns; they've won the league eight years in a row... do you think that's hard? Do you think that's hard now because you've won five games in a row? No, try and win the league eight times in a row, and you'll see what sacrifice you have to make.”
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs coach 'on way out'
Chaine praises Bucs' grit in triumph with fresh line-up
Sekhukhune burst Kaizer Chiefs’ bubble, take top spot in Premiership
AmaZulu look to finally put one over wounded stellenbosch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos