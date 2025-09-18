Bafana face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their last two fixtures of these qualifiers away and home on October 6 and 13 respectively. Monyepao said Safa banks on winning both these games to secure their spot in next year's World Cup, hence they were not really worried after Fifa has opened an investigation.
"We've received communication from Fifa about the investigation they've launched in terms of the Lesotho match, where Teboho Mokoena was fielded ... we received it [the letter from Fifa] yesterday," Monyepao said on the sidelines of an event to announce Shield & Vaseline as new Bafana partners at Jabulani Safehub in Soweto on Thursday afternoon.
"So we're preparing our response to the Fifa disciplinary committee because that's what ultimately is required from us as the association.
"We are not really worried about that [Fifa's investigation]. I think our focus right now is to ensure that Bafana get maximum points come October [when they face Zimbabwe and Rwanda] because whatever happens, whether there's docking of points or whatever you're saying out there, if we get six points come October, nothing else is going to matter. It's all about Bafana getting to the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026."
Should a forfeit be handed down by the Fifa disciplinary committee, SA will now find themselves neck-and-neck on 14 points with Benin, albeit Hugo Broos' charges would remain top of Group C of these qualifiers with a superior goal difference of plus six, compared to that of the Cheetahs that is plus four.
SowetanLIVE
Safa not concerned by Fifa's investigation into the Mokoena saga
Image: Philip Maeta
Confirming they'd received a letter from Fifa notifying them that the global football governing body had opened an investigation into the fielding of ineligible Teboho Mokoena, Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao has insisted that the association "wasn't really concerned" about possible losing three points.
Bafana fielded Mokoena when he should have been suspended, having accumulated two yellow cards in the two previous fixtures of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in Polokwane in March this year.
Bafana face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in their last two fixtures of these qualifiers away and home on October 6 and 13 respectively. Monyepao said Safa banks on winning both these games to secure their spot in next year's World Cup, hence they were not really worried after Fifa has opened an investigation.
"We've received communication from Fifa about the investigation they've launched in terms of the Lesotho match, where Teboho Mokoena was fielded ... we received it [the letter from Fifa] yesterday," Monyepao said on the sidelines of an event to announce Shield & Vaseline as new Bafana partners at Jabulani Safehub in Soweto on Thursday afternoon.
"So we're preparing our response to the Fifa disciplinary committee because that's what ultimately is required from us as the association.
"We are not really worried about that [Fifa's investigation]. I think our focus right now is to ensure that Bafana get maximum points come October [when they face Zimbabwe and Rwanda] because whatever happens, whether there's docking of points or whatever you're saying out there, if we get six points come October, nothing else is going to matter. It's all about Bafana getting to the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026."
Should a forfeit be handed down by the Fifa disciplinary committee, SA will now find themselves neck-and-neck on 14 points with Benin, albeit Hugo Broos' charges would remain top of Group C of these qualifiers with a superior goal difference of plus six, compared to that of the Cheetahs that is plus four.
SowetanLIVE
Fifa opens investigation into Bafana over Teboho Mokoena matter
The licence drama behind Nabi's Chiefs exit
Chiefs coach 'on way out'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos