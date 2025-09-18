Chiefs coach 'on way out'

On Wednesday, iDiski Times reported Nabi opted to leave the club to be with his wife in Tunisia. Amakhosi last month granted him compassionate leave after she had a “critical accident”.
While Nabi was away tending to his sick wife, Chiefs won three games against Stellenbosch, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, prompting many supporters to question if the team functioned better under his assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. But the pair insisted Nabi was involved in team planning while he was away.
There was further speculation that Nabi's exit may have been prompted by his alleged failure to renew his coaching badges, but that couldn't be confirmed. He holds a Uefa Pro badge, and was on the bench when his then club Yanga of Tanzania reached the Confed Cup final in 2023.
Nabi joined Amakhosi in July 2024, arriving with his technical panel.
Chiefs spokesman Vina Maphosa couldn't comment yesterday, saying he was “engaged now in KZN [at the launch of the Mangosuthu Legacy Cup], and will chat tomorrow”.
Nabi's record at Chiefs
Played 35 games, won 12, lost 14 and drew nine
Kaizer Chiefs are expected to confirm the exit of Nasreddine Nabi on Thursday or Friday after relations between the head coach and the club broke down irretrievably.
According to an informant privy to the dealings at Naturena, Nabi will not travel with the club on Saturday to the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary first leg away to Angolan outfit Kabuscorp, and will instead on Thursday be finalising a deal to terminate his contract, which still has a year to run.
The Tunisian will expect compensation.
News of Nabi's possible exit came a day after Chiefs were humbled 3-1 by Sekhukhune United to suffer their maiden league defeat of the season at FNB Stadium, where his tactics were wildly questioned.
"The club is definitely letting go of coach Nabi. It's been a long time coming because they seemed not to be on the same page. They were just two worlds apart. Expect a statement tomorrow or Friday, confirming Nabi's departure," the source said on Wednesday.
Sowetan understands that, despite winning the Nedbank Cup last season to end the club's decade-long trophy drought, the Chiefs hierarchy was still not satisfied with Nabi's overall season as they finished ninth, winning just eight of their 28 league games, with 12 defeats and eight draws.
