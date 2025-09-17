Kaizer Chiefs tactician Nasreddine Nabi says there's no need to panic after their 3-1 league defeat to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, admitting they didn't deserve to win.
Bradley Grobler's brace, coupled with a strike from Thabang Monare sank Chiefs, condemning them to their first league defeat of the season in front of about 30,000 supporters.
Flavio Silva was on the score sheet for Amakhosi, who next face Angolan side Kabuscorp in the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg at Talatona's Estádio 11 de Novembro on Saturday (5pm SA time).
“I don't think we need to panic... we just need to learn from today, learn from our mistakes and go into the next games with more conviction and with more concentration. Sekhukhune deserved the three points today,'' Nabi said.
WATCH | No need to panic – Nabi after Chiefs suffer first loss of the season
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
“Unfortunately, we knew that it was going to be a difficult game against a difficult opponent, but I feel that we made a lot of mistakes that led to goals. Sekhukhune gave us a lot of problems, especially in transition, playing long balls that we couldn't deal with... that led to a lot of mistakes on our side.
“We were also not good enough today even in our offensive schemes... We created some opportunities, but it wasn't good enough to control the game and be on the front foot.”
Chiefs came into this game without conceding a single goal in their opening five league fixtures.
SowetanLIVE
