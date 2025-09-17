Soccer

Mokoena saga: Bafana likely 'off the hook'

Fifa not mentioning matter means SA’s escape – lawyer

17 September 2025 - 06:00
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Teboho Mokoena was erroneously used in SA’s 2-0 victory over Lesotho when he should have served an automatic one-game ban.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman

Sports lawyer Mandla Tshabalala believes Bafana Bafana are off the hook after they weren't included in Fifa's recent 2026 World Cup qualifiers disciplinary and ethics report after fielding Teboho Mokoena when he was a defaulter

On Friday, Fifa released a disciplinary overview report of the recent 2026 qualifiers, as is the norm after every Fifa break, and of the 41 matches included in the report, Bafana's game against Lesotho, where Mokoena was erroneously fielded, wasn't listed.

The report covers the period from July 1 last year and June this year. Bafana erroneously used Mokoena in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane in March when he should have served an automatic one-game ban after accumulating two yellows in the previous games of Group C of the CAF qualifiers.

“We can safely say Bafana are safe because their matter would have fallen under a protest, meaning someone needed to protest the fielding of ineligible players, and they didn't protest,” Tshabalala told Sowetan on Tuesday.

“There's a high possibility that Fifa isn't even considering the matter at all because no one followed proper processes of lodging a complaint. The Bafana game was in March and all the investigations were the complaints up until June 2005. So, Bafana should have been included in the report, if Fifa wanted to sanction them. I really believe we are off the hook.”

Bafana top Group C with 17 points, three ahead of second-placed Benin, with two rounds of fixtures left. While Bafana coach Hugo Broos has maintained that, because Lesotho didn't protest the fielding of Mokoena, Fifa shouldn't dock them points.

SA’s pool opponent – especially Nigeria and Benin – had pressurised the world football governing body to do so.

Meanwhile, a few hours before last week’s 1-all draw against Nigeria at Free State Stadium, Fifa dropped a hint Bafana were not going to be punished, writing on their official X page that SA would qualify for the World Cup if they beat the Super Eagles and Benin fail to beat Lesotho in a game played later on the day.

But there hasn’t been an official word from Fifa, despite Bafana’s group opponents repeatedly asking that the matter be finalised.

Lesotho, who sent a query when the deadline for protest had elapsed, have not had their query acknowledged with an official reply, while it is unclear if Nigeria and Rwanda have sent official complaints on the Mokoena saga.

NKARENG MATSHE | Mokoena saga has potential to tarnish Bafana's 2026 journey

After waiting so long to smell the possibility of making a World Cup, the last thing Bafana Bafana need is a stained campaign, a tarnished qualifying ...
5 days ago

Mokoena bungle means Bafana may need two wins from two to be sure of qualification

SA, though, in a strong position and on form after notching four points despite mass injuries to be on verge of World Cup.
6 days ago

Bafana on cusp of World Cup after tough draw

Bafana Bafana are three points away from confirming their place at next year's Fifa World Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw with Nigeria here on ...
1 week ago

Teboho Mokoena included in Bafana's starting line-up despite Lesotho's protest threat

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included midfielder Teboho Mokoena in his starting line-up for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against ...
1 week ago

