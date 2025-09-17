Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel hopes their return to the Umhlathuze Sports Complex for their Betway Premiership matches will have the desired effect in securing the results.
The Natal Rich Boys have been playing their home matches at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban for the past few seasons, after Umhlathuze was not deemed fit to host Premiership matches.
They will play their first match at their base against TS Galaxy on Wednesday at 7.30pm and Gabriel is excited that they will finally play their fixtures at their home ground.
“Going into the game against TS Galaxy, a home game, we are coming back to our original home ground, Umhlathuze Sports Complex. We are hoping that it will give us the desired effect in terms of getting results back at home,” Gabriel told the club media department.
“Relying heavily on the support to form the extra man and give us the extra energy going into this game. The group is in good form and players are excited to come back home to showcase their talent in front of the home support.
“We are hoping for the best results, which will be three points at home.”
Bay endured a slow start with a single win in five matches, suffering three defeats and registering one draw. They have only scored twice and conceded four goals in their games and that should be a concern for Gabriel.
They face a Galaxy side who are on form now that their full squad is available after Fifa clearance, winning their last three matches and will be a tough opponent for Bay.
The Rockets are also clinical in front of goals, having scored nine goals in their last three and conceded twice. Bay will have to be at their best if they are to get something.
In another match on Wednesday, Polokwane City will look to turn draws into wins, having drawn three times already in five fixtures, when they host Golden Arrows at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium at 7.30pm.
SowetanLIVE
Gabriel hopes Bay's return to Umhlathuze will spark PSL revival
Struggling Natal outfit banks on home turf magic to turn league form around
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
