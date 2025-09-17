Durban City on the hunt for more wins ahead of 'tough second round'

Durban City coach Gavin Hunt has emphasised the importance of collecting as many points as they can, saying the second round of the season is always tough.
Durban registered their third win of the season when they beat struggling Siwelele 2-0 at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday after goals from Letsie Koapeng and Trevor Mokwena on either side of the half to reach 11 points after six matches.
With their next match away to Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 8pm, Hunt said they will have to continue with their impressive run.
“Every win in the PSL is important, especially where we are with our squad and financially. We've [got] to try and keep going, especially where we can. Obviously, now we have Sundowns and Stellenbosch away. Out of six games we played three away tough ones,” Hunt told the media after the match.
“The second round will be tough, we must try to get ourselves in a good position if we hit poor form because if we do that then we would have collected more points. We must try to get as many as we can as early as possible.
“I don't have any emotions when playing Sundowns, in football I don't have any emotions win or lose. I try my best to implement [our game plan] as best as we can. That's all we can do. We will have a plan of what we can do and where we can change things.”
Meanwhile, Siwelele coach Lehlohonolo Seema insists he is not pressing any panic buttons yet despite only registering one victory this campaign and feels they will turn the corner soon.
“We must be patient with these boys, this is not Bloemfontein Celtic, this is Siwelele, a team that have four months and are the same players that were there last season and went through tough times,” Seema said.
“We must keep on working. We are facing another tough match in Magesi, not an easy team to play against.
“What we are working on is mental strength, we have to give the players a chance, we have to work and improve them. We are not scoring goals and we are waiting for two strikers Samir Nurkovic and Chibuike Ohizu and we will be fine, but I'm not panicking we will turn the corner.”
