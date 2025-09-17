Soccer

Downs' Letlhaku shares why he idolises Zwane

Brazilians seek third straight win to stay on top

17 September 2025 - 14:05
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns will be eyeing their third successive win in the Betway Premiership when they visit Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm) to continue with their recovery after a slow start.

The Brazilians come into this fixture on the back of victories against Stellenbosch (1-0) and Magesi (3-0), result that saw them move to the summit of the log table before last night’s clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium.

Masandawana have conceded just a single goal so far this season, from the 1-1 draw away to Chippa United in their opening match, before registering victories against AmaZulu and Magesi (both 2-0).

Sundowns midfielder Kutlwano Letlhaku, who netted his first goal of the season during their 3-0 win against Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday, wants to continue in that vein at Gallants.

“I was very happy because I had been looking to score.  I have been playing very well, but I could not get those chances. [However], I managed to score one at the weekend,” Letlhaku told the club’s media department.

Explaining his celebration after the goal, he said: “It was meant for our captain, Themba Zwane; he has been my role model for such a long time and, in everything I do, I make him proud. It’s a privilege to play with him on the same field.”

Letlhaku expects a difficult encounter at Gallants but said that they expect to win and extend their recent good run.

“They [Gallants] are a very good team, compact, and they carry the ball. It’s going to be a difficult match, but we just need our supporters to be there to give us that push,” he said.

Teboho Mokoena, who missed the Magesi match on Sunday after he was rested, could return to the starting line-up in Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile, after a promising start with back-to-back victories against Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates (both 2-1), Gallants dropped the ball with two successive defeats to AmaZulu and Stellenbosch before drawing with Polokwane in their last match.

They will hope to cause another upset by beating Sundowns.

League fixtures

Wednesday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7.30pm); Marumo v Sundowns , Dr Molemela (7.30pm); Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Bay v Galaxy, Richards Bay (7.30pm).

Saturday: Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi v Siwelele, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Sundowns v Durban, Lucas Moripe (8pm); Orbit v Gallants, Olympia Park (8pm).

Sunday: Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm).

CAF Champions League first preliminary round

Saturday: Lioli (Lesotho) v Pirates, Free State (3pm)

Confederation Cup first preliminary

Saturday: Kabuscorp (Angola) v Chiefs, Estadio 11 de Novembro (5pm)

