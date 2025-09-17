Downs' Letlhaku shares why he idolises Zwane

Explaining his celebration after the goal, he said: “It was meant for our captain, Themba Zwane; he has been my role model for such a long time and, in everything I do, I make him proud. It’s a privilege to play with him on the same field.”
Letlhaku expects a difficult encounter at Gallants but said that they expect to win and extend their recent good run.
“They [Gallants] are a very good team, compact, and they carry the ball. It’s going to be a difficult match, but we just need our supporters to be there to give us that push,” he said.
Teboho Mokoena, who missed the Magesi match on Sunday after he was rested, could return to the starting line-up in Bloemfontein.
Meanwhile, after a promising start with back-to-back victories against Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates (both 2-1), Gallants dropped the ball with two successive defeats to AmaZulu and Stellenbosch before drawing with Polokwane in their last match.
They will hope to cause another upset by beating Sundowns.
League fixtures
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo (7.30pm); Marumo v Sundowns , Dr Molemela (7.30pm); Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Bay v Galaxy, Richards Bay (7.30pm).
Saturday: Sekhukhune v Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi v Siwelele, Seshego (3pm); Stellenbosch v Bay, Danie Craven (5.30pm); Sundowns v Durban, Lucas Moripe (8pm); Orbit v Gallants, Olympia Park (8pm).
Sunday: Polokwane v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm).
CAF Champions League first preliminary round
Saturday: Lioli (Lesotho) v Pirates, Free State (3pm)
Confederation Cup first preliminary
Saturday: Kabuscorp (Angola) v Chiefs, Estadio 11 de Novembro (5pm)
