Chaine praises Bucs' grit in triumph with fresh line-up
'Assembling a new team to win the cup shows what we can still achieve in the future with young players'
Image: Antonio Muchave
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has lauded the character of the team for winning the MTN8 with a “new team”, highlighting their eagerness to win more cups as the season progresses.
Pirates notched up their fourth successive MTN8 title by outwitting last season's finalist Stellenbosch 3-0 in extra time at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. Several new signings, such as brace hero Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, who assisted him in both goals, and defender Lebone Seema, among others, played a huge role in Pirates beating Stellies one more time.
“We've assembled a new team this season with a lot of new players and I am just happy that we can come together very early in a competition that we've won a couple of times and to do it again in such a short space of time tells a lot about what we've grown to be as a group,” Chaine said.
Despite collecting nine points from a possible 15 from their five league fixtures, Chaine emphasised that they haven't had a slow start to their Betway Premiership campaign.
“Slow start? It's just how you [referring to a journalist who asked how crucial winning the MTN8 was considering a slow start] define it, my brother. For us, it's a new team. We assembled I think 11 new players and for us to be able to come together in such a short space of time is really incredible,” Chaine insisted.
“It says a lot about the type of players we have and it says a lot about what we can still achieve in the future with young players that are really eager to do well for a club like Orlando Pirates.”
This MTN8 title was the first piece of silverware for several Bucs players, such as Moremi, Appollis, Seema, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, among others.
Pirates have since switched their focus to the CAF Champions League first preliminary round first leg against Lioli of Lesotho, billed for Free State Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.
