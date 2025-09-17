Kaizer Chiefs and their coach Nasreddine Nabi are set to part ways before Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round first leg against Angolan side Kabuscorp away on Saturday.
On Wednesday, football publication iDiski Times reported that Nabi had opted to leave the club to be with his wife in his native nation, Tunisia. Amakhosi had granted Nabi compassionate leave last month to be with his wife in Tunisia after she had a “critical accident”. The news of Nabi's rather unceremonious exit comes a day after Chiefs suffered a 1-3 league defeat, their maiden of the campaign, to Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium.
When Nabi was away on compassionate leave, Chiefs won three games against Stellenbosch FC, Polokwane City and Richards Bay, prompting many to be convinced that his assistants in Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze were more competent than him, albeit the pair insisted the Tunisian was involved in planning even when he was in Tunisia.
This is a developing story...
BREAKING | Kaizer Chiefs poised to part ways with Nabi
