Chiefs, Sekhukhune in battle for top spot

Kwinika also opened up about reinventing himself as one of Chiefs' more reliable players after finding playing opportunities hard to come by last season. Kwinika played just 464 minutes the whole of last season. “Everyone has his life journey, and it was one of those to be in that space [of not playing]. I had never experienced that in my 12 years of professional football, but it was supposed to happen that way. I had to endure that, and that helped me as a human being because it made me understand that there may be challenges in life and you must always be ready to face them,'' Kwinika said.
“Sometimes it's not about being on the field, but I have a role to play off the field also. When I am not on the field, I have another responsibility which is to push the guys."
Kwinika emphasised that the recent Fifa break came at the right time, feeling they had enough time to prepare for Babina Noko.
“It [the recent Fifa break] was a blessing because we had to prepare even better. Before the previous games we hardly had enough training and preparations because it was game after game. I think the break came at the right time ... we wouldn't have liked to play Sekhukhune two days after another game. Everyone is focused and everyone has recovered,'' Kwinika said.
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tuesday: Chippa v Orbit, Buffalo City; Durban v Siwelele, Chatsworth; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB Stadium.
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo; Marumo v Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium; Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba; Bay v Galaxy, Richards Bay.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has reiterated they weren't paying attention to other teams, especially Mamelodi Sundowns, as the title race heats up.
Chiefs, who remain undefeated in the league with four wins and a draw, host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium tonight at 7.30pm. Babina Noko have won four of their five opening Betway Premiership matches, with a single draw.
Sundowns moved to the top of the table on Sunday after thumping Magesi 3-0, but a win for either Sekhukhune or Chiefs this evening will see the leadership change once again.
“Everyone is running their own race. We are not focused on what other teams are doing. Our focus is on getting three points against Sekhukhune,” Kwinika told a press conference at Naturena on Monday when quizzed about Sundowns moving to the top of the table, and the importance of winning against Sekhukhune.
