Baroka coach still hopeful for his goal-shy side
Missed chances worry Malesela but he lauds team's efforts in loss to Highbury
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
As much as he’s worried that some of his new players haven’t yet come out of their shell, Baroka coach Dan “Dance” Malesela is confident this will change even though they have only won one of their three opening Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) matches.
Baroka, who have struggled to return to the Premiership since their relegation in 2022, suffered their second league defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 to Highbury at Gelvandale Stadium in Gqeberha at the weekend.
“The biggest downfall is that some of our players, because they are new, look a bit scared, but confidence comes with every match. The challenge is that in every match there are points at stake. We will keep on encouraging them towards success. I am very optimistic that things will get better,” Malesela said.
Malesela was also feeling hard done by the penalty that resulted in the goal that sank his team and the chances they missed. Even so, he said he was still proud of the effort of his troops put in on the day.
“We were unfortunate that we were scored [against] via a penalty that was dubious ... you could literally see that the player was pulling out [of a challenge in the box], but obviously it [the penalty] was given. We also squandered chances to equalise,but you can’t fault the boys for the effort,” the Baroka mentor said.
“We tried and created chances ... had we not created chances, I would say it was not good. One can only look ahead with optimism to say we will get better in upcoming matches.”
Baroka’s next game is at Mafori Mphahlele Stadium on Sunday at 3pm against table toppers Casric Stars, who have won all three of their opening MFC games so far.
Results
Leruma 1-2 Kruger; Milford 1-0 Venda; Lions 1-0 Leiceterford; Highbury 1-0 Baroka; Gomora 0-0 AmaTuks; Bees 2-0 Wanderers; CPT City 0-1 Casric.
