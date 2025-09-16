“If I look at the stats, the last six games we’ve not beaten them, that says a lot ... we want to continue winning our home games, taking into consideration that we are playing a team that is wounded.
AmaZulu look to finally put one over wounded stellenbosch
After seven losses to Cape side, team doesn't want to lose in own backyard
Image: Darren Stewart
AmaZulu are eager to end their winless run against Stellenbosch when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.
In their last seven meetings across all competitions, Usuthu have not beaten the Cape winelands side, with the last time they registered a win in 2022.
It is a record that coach Arthur Zwane said they need to end Tuesday, but he cautioned that Stellies will be difficult as they are still smarting from their MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
“I think, if my memory serves well, for the past six games we’ve not beaten them. I will say ever since I have been here there is only one game where they outplayed us, exposed us, and that was the only game they deserved to win [0-5 defeat in January],” Zwane explained to the media.
“If I look at the stats, the last six games we’ve not beaten them, that says a lot ... we want to continue winning our home games, taking into consideration that we are playing a team that is wounded.
“They lost to Pirates, where they ran out of steam in extra time. They are coming to us wounded and want to turn things around and we have to be ready for that and take advantage of playing at home.”
Zwane also feels his side has made progress when compared to last season — when after five matches they had three points, whereas this term they have collected eight.
Usuthu now sit seventh on the log table after two wins, two draws and a defeat in their five matches.
“There is something to build on. Last season, five games three points, this time, with the squad less fancied, we have five games eight points. Yes, we threw away some points. It is good when people are talking, saying AmaZulu this and that. This time we are throwing away points only on the road and for me that's an improvement,” he said.
Stellies have already defeated Usuthu this season in the MTN8 quarterfinal and will want to continue with their dominance.
