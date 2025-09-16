Soccer

AmaZulu look to finally put one over wounded stellenbosch

After seven losses to Cape side, team doesn't want to lose in own backyard

16 September 2025 - 07:25
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Arthur Zwane, head coach during the AmaZulu FC
Arthur Zwane, head coach during the AmaZulu FC
Image: Darren Stewart

AmaZulu are eager to end their winless run against Stellenbosch when they meet in the Betway Premiership match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

In their last seven meetings across all competitions, Usuthu have not beaten the Cape winelands side, with the last time they registered a win in 2022.

It is a record that coach Arthur Zwane said they need to end Tuesday, but he cautioned that Stellies will be difficult as they are still smarting from their MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“I think, if my memory serves well, for the past six games we’ve not beaten them. I will say ever since I have been here there is only one game where they outplayed us, exposed us, and that was the only game they deserved to win [0-5 defeat in January],” Zwane explained to the media.

I think, if my memory serves well, for the past six games we’ve not beaten them. I will say ever since I have been here there is only one game where they outplayed us, exposed us, and that was the only game they deserved to win [0-5 defeat in January]
Coach Arthur Zwane

“If I look at the stats, the last six games we’ve not beaten them, that says a lot ... we want to continue winning our home games, taking into consideration that we are playing a team that is wounded.

“They lost to Pirates, where they ran out of steam in extra time. They are coming to us wounded and want to turn things around and we have to be ready for that and take advantage of playing at home.”

Zwane also feels his side has made progress when compared to last season — when after five matches they had three points, whereas this term they have collected eight.

Usuthu now sit seventh on the log table after two wins, two draws and a defeat in their five matches.

“There is something to build on. Last season, five games three points, this time, with the squad less fancied, we have five games eight points. Yes, we threw away some points. It is good when people are talking, saying AmaZulu this and that. This time we are throwing away points only on the road and for me that's an improvement,” he said.

Stellies have already defeated Usuthu this season in the MTN8 quarterfinal and will want to continue with their dominance.

SowetanLIVE

Baroka coach still hopeful for his goal-shy side

Baroka, who have struggled to return to the Premiership since their relegation in 2022, suffered their second league defeat of the season when they ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Chiefs, Sekhukhune in battle for top spot

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has reiterated they weren't paying attention to other teams, especially Mamelodi Sundowns, as the title race ...
Sport
15 hours ago

WATCH | Magesi is one win away from turning the tide – Maduka

Magesi coach John Maduka admits to being concerned by their poor start, which has seen them suffer three defeats and register three draws in six ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Chiefs won't rush to field new recruits – Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see some of the club's recent recruits on the field.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Evaton pupils suffer at school without water, electricity and textbooks
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg