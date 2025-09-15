Maduka added that they will continue working on their finishing until they get it right.
Magesi's next match is against Siwelele on Saturday at Seshego Stadium at 3pm.
WATCH | Magesi is one win away from turning the tide – Maduka
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Magesi coach John Maduka admits to being concerned by their poor start, which has seen them suffer three defeats and register three draws in six matches in the Betway Premiership this season.
Dikwena tša Meetse were thumped 0-3 by Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday and occupy 14th place in the log table with only three points.
Maduka feels they have been creating chances in all the matches they played and were unlucky not to get a win and believes they will turn the corner soon.
“It is always worrying, especially when we know that there are games that we could have done better where we were in control and had so many scoring opportunities, but we didn't take them,” Maduka told the media during the post-match press conference.
“We just need one win and I'm sure you will see a different Magesi, a team that will play with confidence. As much as we know, we've not won any game these boys have been doing well and it is a positive. We just need that one [win] and we strongly believe we will win many games [after that].”
Maduka added that they will continue working on their finishing until they get it right.
“There is no game where we are not creating scoring opportunities. All the matches that we played, we created good chances, but it is a work in progress,” he said.
“You must remember that I just joined the team and there are so many things that I had to change, how the team plays and we are creating more chances than before. We must work on our defence to make sure we don't concede soft goals.”
Having played Sundowns twice already this season in the league, Maduka said he understands the move as Masandawana will be involved in the CAF Champions League.
“I think it is still okay because Sundowns are in the CAF competition, so it was more of an alternative match. It is not something we can make excuses for and we will try to look forward to the upcoming matches.
“But there is nothing we would have done about that because it was more of an alternative fixture.”
Magesi's next match is against Siwelele on Saturday at Seshego Stadium at 3pm.
SowetanLIVE
