WATCH | Chiefs won't rush to field new recruits – Nabi
Kaizer Chiefs fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see some of the club's recent recruits on the field.
This is after coach Nasreddine Nabi revealed that some of the newcomers like Godspower Ighodaro and Lebohang Maboe weren't yet ready to feature, also stressing the importance of guarding against rushing these players.
Marquee forward Khanyisa Mayo, who joined Chiefs on loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad last week, is also not available for Tuesday's league fixture vs Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium (7.30pm), awaiting his paperwork to be sorted.
“Obviously there are players who've been recruited, but they're in different conditions. Some of them came to us without having proper preseason work where they were and some didn't have clubs,” Nabi said during a presser at Naturena on Monday morning.
“Some had a preseason but got injured like Ighodaro, that's why we need to be very careful when we integrate them into the team.
“We didn't recruit them to rush and play them right away. We are going to incorporate them step by step. Maboe had surgery a few weeks ago. Mayo's papers aren't ready yet but physically he's ready because he had been training with Belouizdad in Algeria.”
On the Sekhukhune fixture, Nabi feels the game will be decided by small details, urging his troops to exercise maximum concentration throughout the game.
“It's going to be a game that will be determined by fine details and to concentrate for the whole duration of the game is a must,'' Nabi said.
The Chiefs mentor also detailed how they used the recent Fifa break. “We have tried to take advantage of this time [the recent Fifa break] to improve on two parameters; first our physical condition and second on our tactical principles,'' Nabi said.
“During the first week of the international break we organised a day of friendly matches for the whole group to have everyone involved... give everyone minutes on their legs because there are a lot of players that haven't had enough time playing and there's also new players who needed to play so that we can see them since we are approaching a very busy schedule and we want everyone to be ready.”
