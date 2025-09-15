Barker takes harsh lessons from second cup final defeat

Stellies have had a slow start to the league, winning just one of their first five fixtures, with three defeats and one draw. Barker's men next face AmaZulu in the league at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker has admitted that losing two MTN8 finals on the trot to Orlando Pirates was a "bitter pill to swallow", asserting they had what it takes to bounce back as they now focus on improving their standing on the log.
Pirates, who had beaten Stellenbosch 3-1 in last season's MTN8 final, broke the hearts of Cape Winelands side's outfit once again, thumping them 3-0 in extra-time in this season's Wafa Wafa decider at Mbombela Stadium over the weekend.
Second-half substitutes Tshepang Moremi and Tshegofatso Mabasa netted the goals that inflicted agony on Stellies, ensuring Bucs sealed their fourth successive MTN8 title. Moremi scored a neat brace.
"It's a bitter pill to swallow. It's two years in a row now [losing the MTN8 final to Pirates], but if we are still making finals and we are competing the way we are, then I've got to be proud and happy,'' Barker said.
"It's always lessons learnt when you lose matches like this. We're a team that has the ability to bounce back and we need to get up as quickly as possible and focus on league matches and improve our position on the log."
Stellies have had a slow start to the league, winning just one of their first five fixtures, with three defeats and one draw. Barker's men next face AmaZulu in the league at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.
Barker bemoaned that their substitutions didn't come to the party, feeling that, and experience, were the difference between them and the Sea Robbers.
"I think the difference this evening was just maybe our substitutions didn't have the same impact as theirs had. I thought the impact they brought with their substitutions sort of allowed them to get into momentum,'' the Stellies mentor said.
"They're an experienced team, been to many cup finals and I thought they managed the last 15 minutes of extra-time really well and it crowned it off by getting a third goal."
League fixtures (all at 7.30pm)
Tomorrow: Chippa v Orbit, Buffalo City; Durban v Siwelele, Chatsworth; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB
Wednesday: AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Princess Magogo; Marumo v Sundowns, Dr Molemela; Polokwane v Arrows, Old Peter Mokaba; Bay v Galaxy, Richards Bay.
