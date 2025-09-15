After coming off the bench to provide two top-notch assists to help Orlando Pirates win their fourth MTN8 trophy by outwitting Stellenbosch 3-0 in extra-time at Mbombela Stadium over the weekend, Oswin Appollis says he was always confident of winning trophies when he joined the club.
Appollis arrived at Pirates from Polokwane City before the start of the season. The 24-year-old star was introduced for Sipho Mbule in the 61st minute and made a huge impact as he set up fellow substitute Tshepang Moremi twice to guarantee the Sea Robbers their fourth successive MTN8 crown. Another second-half substitute, Tshegofatso Mabasa, scored Pirates’ other goal.
“I am very excited to win this trophy. When I signed with Pirates, I always knew that I was going to win a trophy, and today it happened,” Appollis said.
The Bafana Bafana winger said: “We have to give credit to the team today. We all fought. Sitting on the bench, when we are there, we always look at what we can possibly do when we come on. We don’t call ourselves ‘substitutions’ but ‘impact players’ and that was what we did today. When I was introduced, the coach told me to exploit the wide side and try to pin them backwards.”
Meanwhile, skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi reflected on the team’s slow start to the season, which saw many start doubting coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. This MTN8 trophy is Sibisi’s first as Pirates captain, having been elected to lead the side before the start of the campaign.
“Whenever there’s change, there’s doubt and uncertainty, so for us, we knew what we were capable of doing, and I think we proved it when we were in Spain [earlier this year],” Sibisi said. “It was a matter of hiccups, a slow start to the league season. We know what we can do, and with the quality we have, there’s no way we shouldn’t be dreaming of lifting every trophy.”
Appollis glad he lived up to his role as an 'impact substitute'
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix
