This is just the beginning, says triumphant Bucs star Moremi
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Basking in well-deserved glory after helping Orlando Pirates to their fourth successive MTN8 trophy on Saturday, Tshepang Moremi, who’d never won a trophy before, has promised to deliver more silverware at Bucs.
The 24-year-old, who joined Pirates from AmaZulu before the start of the season, came off the bench in the 74th minute to net a brilliant brace as Pirates thumped Stellenbosch 3-0 in extra time to lift their fourth MTN8 cup on the trot at Mbombela Stadium.
Fellow substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa netted Bucs’ other goal, having entered the fray at the same time as Moremi, replacing Evidence Makgopa, while Moremi replaced Thabiso Lebitso.
“I’ve always wanted to win the MTN8 because I had never won any trophy in my career, so this one means a lot to me because not everyone can win it,” the soft-spoken Moremi said after the game. “What I can say is that I will still win more trophies after this...this is just a beginning.
“It [scoring a brace] is a great achievement because not everyone can do it. The coach [Abdeslam Ouaddou] told me before entering the pitch that I was going to score and I must work hard. That’s why I managed to score. I managed to see a space behind their [Stellenbosch’s] defence.”
Moremi was booed by a section of Pirates supporters a few weeks ago. The lad from the Vaal thanked his teammates and his family, among others for rallying behind him during tough times, and suggested he’s learnt how to deal with pressure of playing for a team of Pirates’ calibre.
“I am feeling blissful and happy because my teammates have been so supportive even though some things happened before [being booed by Bucs’ fans]. I also thank God, my friends and family because they’ve been supporting me from day one,” Moremi said.
“All I can say is that when you work hard, things will fall into place for you. Yes there’s so much pressure at this club but it depends on how you handle it as a player...it’s there in each and every game.”
