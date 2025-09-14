Downs thrash Magesi and leapfrog Chiefs, Sekhukhune

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the summit of the Betway Premiership table for the first time this season following their comfortable 3-0 win over Magesi here on Sunday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
A goal by Kutlwano Letlhaku and brace by Iqraam Rayners ensured that Sundowns leapfrog Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the table with 14 points and lead them by one. Chiefs and Sekhukhune will have a chance to reclaim their lead when they face each other at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
Masandawana also completed a double over Magesi after winning the first match 2-0 at Seshego Stadium last month.
Sundowns had a slow start and were under pressure earlier on, and Ronwen Williams had to be at his best to deny Wonderboy Makhubu, who raced clear on goal after Malibongwe Khoza slipped and lost the ball outside the area.
As the match continued Masandawana started to dominate and it was not long before they opened the scoring when a cross by Thapelo Morena found Letlhaku, who made no mistake from close range in the 22nd minute.
Sundowns continued to dominate, looking to increase their lead, but Magesi goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze was proving to be the difference as the Zimbabwean shot-stopper produced super saves in the first half.
Things got worse for Magesi a few minutes before the interval when Samuel Darpoh was shown his second yellow for a late challenge on Arthur Sales.
With a one-man advantage, Sundowns upped the tempo in the second half and looked to increase their lead and had their chances to do so, but decision-making in front of goal was the difference.
Magesi opted to sit back in the second half, inviting pressure, while hoping to catch Sundowns on a breakaway ball and had chances but failed to convert them.
Magesi were made to rue those missed opportunities as Rayners doubled the lead after the hour mark after he connected from Morena's cross from his second assist of the match.
Rayners completed his brace a few minutes later after he headed home Aubrey Modiba’s free kick and Sundowns would have won by a more comfortable margin had they been more clinical in front of goals.
Sundowns also finished the match with 10 men after Themba Zwane, who came on as a substitute after recovering from an injury, limped off late in the second half.
