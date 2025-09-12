Soccer

Stephens brushes off revenge talk ahead of epic clash with Pirates

Stellies eye cup final as a springboard for league momentum

12 September 2025 - 11:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Sage Stephens (captain) of Stellenbosch FC during the 2025 MTN8 quarterfinal game between Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu FC at Cape Town Stadium
Image: BackpagePix

Stellenbosch goalkeeper Sage Stephens has made it clear that revenge wasn't in their minds as they face Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Stellenbosch controversially lost last season's MTN8 final to Pirates. Bucs won 3-1 in extra-time to lift their third successive title in a match that was marred by controversy, with one of the biggest talking points on the day being the Soweto giants' second goal, that came after an incorrectly taken free kick where the match was still deadlocked at 1-1.

“We don't look at this game as a chance for revenge. What is done is done, it's all in the past. On that occasion [referring to last season's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium] we showed up the best that we could. We are viewing this final as one single game,” Stephens said.

“From the start of this competition, we have always taken it one game at a time. We've put our foot in the door now but this game has nothing to do with the final we played last season.”

The Stellies shot-stopper also painted a picture of a happy camp ahead of this decider. “We're looking forward to the occasion. It's special to be playing in another cup final. We are just very excited...this week has been bubly, full of energy and we're looking forward to putting on a good show this weekend,'' Stephens said.

Stephens suggested that they respect Pirates, but they had what it takes to beat them, also aiming to use this final to turn around their league campaign, having won just one of their five opening league games with a draw and three defeats.

“On any given day, Pirates are a difficult opponent to come up against, hence they've won this tournament three times in a row, so we give them that respect, but in the same sense, Stellenbosch has its own qualities. There's no team better than us to stop their brilliant MTN8 run,'' Stephens said.

“In the league yes we haven't had the best of starts, but I think if you look at the opponents we've played, we've played very well but small margins here and there that didn't go our way. We've fixed that and took the positives and we're looking at this game as a chance to also slingshot ourselves through our league campaign.”

