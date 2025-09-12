Andre de Jong v Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Key matchups in MTN8 final: Mbatha faces tough Mthiyane
With the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch, which is a repeat of last season’s decider, taking the centre-stage at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Sowetan identifies three key duels that could determine the winner.
Thalente Mbatha v Mthetheleli Mthiyane
The 25-year-old Mbatha and 24-year-old Mthiyane have almost the similar style of play. Their way of play is defined by exceptional vision, strategic intelligence, and near-flawless passing technique.
Both players excel at controlling the tempo, dictating play with precise short and long passes, and finding teammates to advance the ball into dangerous areas. Their ability to remain calm under pressure, and rarely losing possession, allow their teams to build attacks efficiently and maintain control of the ball.
However, Mthiyane’s lack of experience, having just joined Stellies from second-tier’s Milford at the start of the season, may give Mbatha the edge, as he’s now a seasoned campaigner, who’s also a Bafana Bafana international.
Andre de Jong v Mbekezeli Mbokazi
De Jong is arguably one of the smartest strikers in the PSL, always keeping it to basics. However, the 28-year-old Kiwi’s lack of aggression has always been one of his undoing, and the physically strong Mbokazi could bully him. Mbokazi, 19, is enjoying a rich vein of form, and has so far hardly been dominated by a striker in his short professional career.
De Jong’s tactical awareness has always helped him to get the better of solid centre-backs, and he can count on it again against "TLB", as Mbokazi is affectionately nicknamed.
Evidence Makgopa v Thabo Moloisane
Makgopa is mainly admired for his work rate, always harrying defenders. On the other hand, Moloisane is a disciplined defender, who hardly puts his foot wrong. Moloisane is also tactically sound, and his reading of the game is one of the best in the division.
Standing at 1.88m, Makgopa is a big threat aerially, and that’s where he can find joy against Moloisane, who’s not as blessed with height, standing at 1.7m.
