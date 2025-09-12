HONOR fuels Bafana Bafana's journey with smart devices

Bafana Bafana players and technical team members received HONOR 400 Pro smartphones just before their 1-1 draw with Nigeria in the Fifa World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium on Tuesday from sponsors Honor technologies.
The move from HONOR came as Bafana were en route to maintaining its top position in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers, they currently lead the group with 17 points and need only a victory and a draw in their last two matches to confirm their place in next year's World Cup to be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.
In the lead up to Tuesday evening’s clash with Nigeria, the sponsors put out a national promotion centred on its HONOR 400 and 400 Pro devices, which were available at participating network's different retail stores. Early participants also entered a lucky draw where winners stood to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to support the national team against the Super Eagles in Bloemfontein.
The 40 winners joined HONOR as the national team put on a strong performance on Tuesday to force a 1-1 draw.
This historic matchup was more than a game; it is a celebrated contest between two continental football titans with decades of memorable duels, a high-stakes battlefield stirring passion across Africa.
At the handover ahead of the game, Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR SA said: “This handover symbolises more than technology, it celebrates a spirit of excellence and progression that is uniquely South African. Our mission is to empower Bafana Bafana with smart tools to share their journeys vividly and authentically, mirroring their fierce passion on the field. In extension the intention is to ensure that the players and the technical team are always connected — a necessary requirement for seamless alignment, and ultimately, success”.
HONOR's partnership with Bafana continues to champion home-grown talent, merging sport and lifestyle through technology that inspires connection and creativity.
In May, Amajita players were also handed HONOR smartphones after their success in the junior Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
SowetanLIVE
