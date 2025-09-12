Highbury see clash with Baroka as 'must-win' to end draws spell

Highbury will be eager to register their first win of the season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship when they host Baroka at Gelvandale Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.
After two draws in their first two matches, Highbury are desperate for three points, which will see them move away from 12th place on the log table. Midfielder Matome Mabeba said though they will be facing a tough opponent in Baroka, they have no choice but to secure their first win, especially at home.
“Comparing the start we had last season at this point, if I still remember well, we had one point after a draw and a defeat, this time we have two draws, which is an improvement from last campaign. As a team, we feel we are on the right track,” Mabeba said.
“Baroka are always a good team, always competitive with a good coach [Dan Malesela], very organised. We expect a tough game, which it’s always been and they are a good playing ball team and we are ready for that.”
The 35-year-old said the recently concluded Fifa international break had allowed them to work on certain things and they will be better this time.
“We are well-prepared for the game. We worked hard with the guys and we had this international break to rectify and to strengthen our mistakes,” he said.
“We worked well, recognising our weak points and trying to solve and trying to strengthen our defence more, not to concede the goals because the past two matches we’ve conceded silly goals, of which we worked on that.”
“We are always encouraged as a team to do well and for everyone to put in effort so we can win games."
Meanwhile, Black Leopards, who started the season with a limited number of registered players, have confirmed that the PSL has postponed their match against Upington City, which was scheduled to take place at Thohoyandou Stadium this weekend.
Fixtures
All matches will start at 3pm.
Tomorrow: CPT City v Casric, Athlone; Lerumo v Kruger, NWU Mahikeng; Milford v Venda, Richards Bay; Lions v Leicesterford, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs.
Sunday: Gomora v University of PTA, TUT; Highbury v Baroka, Gelvandale; Bees v Wanderers, KaNyamazane.
