Downs aim to top league as Magesi hunt for first win

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to move to the top of the Betway Premiership when they host Magesi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 3pm in the only league match.
A win will see them move to the summit with 14 points, one ahead of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who are both joint log leaders and are set to face each other on Tuesday at FNB Stadium.
Having played Magesi a few weeks ago and winning 2-0 at Seshego Stadium, Sundowns striker Lebo Mothiba insists it won't be tricky for them playing against the same team in a short space, as they know them well.
“It’s not a tricky thing mentally. We are all professionals and everyone here has experience. It's a good thing that we are playing them again now because we saw how they play,” he told the club media department on Thursday.
“We are ready for them because at training we’ve been working really hard and I feel like all the players are ready for Sunday’s game. I think we all know their style of play and we all know they’re more direct with long balls and big strikers, so we are prepared for anything.”
Downs will welcome back their international players who did duty with their respective countries during the Fifa break and Mothiba said those who were behind worked hard to prepare for this match.
“During this international break, we worked really hard and had good training sessions with the coaches and players that stayed behind. Now we have a game on Sunday and the players who went to the national team will also join us.”
Masandawana are set to welcome back their six Bafana international players in Ronwen Williams, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas and Iqraam Rayners, while Peter Shalulile and Divine Lunga will also return from Namibia and Zimbabwe.
After scoring a hat-trick for Namibia against São Tomé and Príncipe during the Fifa World Cup qualifiers, Shalulile will look to translate that performance to the Premiership and help Sundowns register their fourth win.
Magesi, on the other side, will be searching for their first win after three draws and two defeats in their five matches.
