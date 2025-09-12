Bucs aim for four cups in four years

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa conceded the traffic accident that left several members of the technical team, including coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, hospitalised almost a fortnight ago, has triggered them to want to win the MTN8 more than ever.
Pirates, who clinched the last three editions of the MTN8 competition, meet Stellenbosch in this year’s final at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (6pm).
On August 31, a day after their 3-0 league thumping of Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Ouaddou, together with five other Pirates technical panel members, was involved in an accident on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport.
“Yes, it [the accident] will always be a motivation because of the sense of unity that we have in the group. We always support one another, and we are always there for one another,” Mabasa said during a Pirates media open day at Rand Stadium this week.
“It was unfortunate what happened, but ours is just to focus on this game.”
Having won the last three editions of the Wafa Wafa tournament, Mabasa said Bucs are eager to make history by bagging what would be the fourth trophy of the competition tomorrow.
“Playing in a cup final is always what every player wants to do in their career. This is another opportunity for us to create history. There’s a phrase that’s been in these corridors here at Rand Stadium for a couple of years now that ‘History can’t be rewritten’, and that’s what we believe in, and hopefully we can do that on Saturday – grab our fourth MTN8 title in a row.”
Mabasa opened up about being frozen out in the first few games of the season, as coach Ouaddou preferred Boitumelo Radiopane and later Evidence Makgopa, before giving him a chance.
“The meetings that I have had with the coach, I understood that it wasn’t my time yet [but] it was maybe the time of guys who were playing ahead of me, like Radiopane,” Mabasa said. “He deserved his chance because of the way that he expressed himself at training from the beginning and throughout preseason, [and the] same with Evidence.”
Bucs’ last MTN8 finals
2022: Beat AmaZulu 1-0 with Monnapule Saleng the scorer of that solitary goal at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
2023: Won 3-1 on penalties against Sundowns after the game had finished goalless at Mabhida again.
2024: Outwitted Stellenbosch 3-1 with Saleng, Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng on the score sheet at Mabhida once more, where Lehlohonolo Mojela struck first before his goal ended up as a mere consolation for Stellies.
