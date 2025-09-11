Stellenbosch left-back Omega Mdaka says the team are determined t to win the MTN8 as it will help them turn their fortunes around in the Betway Premiership campaign.
Despite enjoying a good cup run, the Cape Winelands side have endured a slow start in the league, with only a single win in five games, leaving them at 13th place on the log table.
However, Mdaka is optimistic success in the Wafa Wafa decider against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm) will be a turning point. “Going into the game and looking at how we played the past two games, against AmaZulu, I think it was a sort of a comeback, showing the fight in the team.
And then against Sekhukhune, we were showing how much we want this again because we really need that silverware to get us going in the league. So, as a team, we are very excited for the final.”
Mdaka, 20, has been a revelation since stepping in on the left side of defence after Fawaaz Basadien’s departure at the beginning of the season, and he’s already picked up two man-of-the-match awards.
He wants to show the same performance on Saturday and help Stellies win the trophy. “It has not been an easy one, looking at the person [Basadien] who was in my position. It is about learning, just working hard behind the person who was in front of me,” he said.
Mdaka is expecting a tough encounter against the Soweto giants, but believes they are capable of winning the match. “All I can say is that the game is going to be exciting. Looking at every game that we play against Pirates, the scoreboard is not too far off; it’s always by one goal. We will do our best to take the trophy home.”
SowetanLIVE
Stellies hope winning cup can kickstart league season
Mdaka feels he's settling in well into Basadien's shoes
Image: Shaun Roy
SowetanLIVE
