No pressure to bag 1st cup as Pirates captain
Sibisi declares himself fit for MTN8 final against Stellies
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi “Bhodlela” Sibisi has insisted that he's not under pressure to win his first trophy as the club's captain as they take on Stellenbosch in the MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Sibisi was installed as Pirates' new captain before the start of the season, succeeding Innocent Maela, who retired at the end of last season. Sibisi, who joined Pirates from Golden Arrows in July 2022, has already won five trophies, including the last three editions of the MTN8, since his arrival at the Soweto giants.
“There's no sort of added pressure. I think it's for us as a group, not only for me as an individual to help the team win this trophy one more time,'' Sibisi said during Pirates' media open day at Rand Stadium earlier this week.
“I have been part of the club's success in recent times, winning five trophies and to do it one more time with this group would be special, so there's no pressure on my side... instead the pressure is for everyone,” Sibisi emphasised.
