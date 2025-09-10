Orlando Pirates utility right-back Bandile Shandu, 30, says everyone at the club is giving their all to make sure they win what would be their fourth MTN8 title on the trot when they face Stellenbosch in the MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
Bucs, who won 3-1 against Stellies to lift the trophy last year under coach José Riveiro, beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinals to be in this final.
New Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou aims to bag his first trophy at the club after replacing Riveiro, who won the last three MTN8 editions, before the start of the 2025 campaign. “You can see the way that we are training, the way that we are focused at training, that everyone wants this MTN8 trophy,” Shandu said at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.
“Everyone is fighting for one thing, and that thing is to win this final on Saturday. Everyone’s mental state and everyone’s thinking is to win it. Winning the MTN8 for the fourth time in a row would be big, there’s no doubt about it. It would be big for the club and for us as the players as well. But, right now, we are not thinking too much of that... we are thinking of just being there on that pitch on Saturday and doing what we have to do, which is fighting and working hard.”
Having started his first game of the season when they thumped his former side Chippa United 3-0 in the league two weeks ago, Shandu was nonchalant about the stiff competition at right-back after the return of Thabiso Lebitso from injury.
“The team comes first for me, so whoever plays, I support him because at the end of the day, it’s the team that benefits when we’re supportive of each other. My mind is always thinking about helping the team in whatever way, so supporting whoever plays is helping the team,” Shandu said. -
SowetanLIVE
Bucs eager to give Ouaddou his first trophy - Shandu
Image: Veli Nhlapo
