Barker prays Top8 final will not end in controversy this time

Stellies poised to use lessons from previous cup defeat to Bucs to perform better

10 September 2025 - 08:58
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Genino Palace of Stellenbosch FC is challenged by Ibraheem Jabaar of Stellenbosch FC during the 2025 MTN8 Final media day for Stellenbosch FC at Lentelus Sports Compex in Stellenbosch on 9 September 2025
Image: BackpagePix

Stellenbosch are going to use the controversial MTN8 final defeat to Orlando Pirates last year as motivation ahead of the Wafa-Wafa decider against the same team at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (6pm), says coach Steve Barker.

The two sides will lock horns in what will be a repeat of last season's final, where the Buccaneers won 3-1 in extra time to lift their third successful title in a match marred by controversy.

This, after Pirates' second goal was scored from an incorrectly taken free kick, where the match was still tied at 1-1. “Obviously, the disappointment of last season, in terms of a massive controversial decision near the end of the match [which] changed the course of the game,” Barker said during the side's media day on Tuesday.

“Again, I'm just hoping that [in]this final the best team wins, and it is not decided on a controversial moment. We still feel that sort of disappointment and, hopefully, that will drive us to even be better than in last year's final, and a lot better than what we were in the league this season. If we fail to be better than what we were recently against them, then it's going to be tough for us.”

With his side having a full-strength squad to prepare for the decider, except for Thabo Moloisane, compared to Pirates, who had eight players away doing international duty, Barker admitted they will have a slight advantage.

“Look, obviously, it shows testimony to what a good team they have built. To have seven players in the national team, and maybe one or two that are injured that could have been in the national team. Basically, they got national team players, which shows the quality.

“At the same time, what's in our favour and advantage is that we only have Thabo currently there [with Bafana Bafana], which has allowed us this week to prepare with our full squad except one. Where else are Pirates likely to get their players really fresh and ready to prepare from tomorrow [Wednesday] or Thursday onwards. But it doesn't make it easier because it just shows the quality that they have... that [they] are all playing at the national level.”

SowetanLIVE

