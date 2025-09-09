Nigeria's young stars ready to fill Osimhen's boots – Etafia

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper Greg Etafia has admitted that talismanic striker Victor Osimhen's unavailability against Bafana Bafana is a “huge blow” for Nigeria, albeit he expects other players to step up.
Bafana, who lead Group C of these CAF qualifiers, having collected 16 points, host their long-standing nemesis, Nigeria, in a crucial World Cup qualifier at Free State Stadium tonight (6pm). Osimhen, who boasts 40 goals in the Super Eagles shirt, didn't travel with the squad after suffering a chin injury in their 1-0 win over Rwanda in their previous Group C game in Uyo on Saturday.
“Osimhen is a big player, so obviously his absence is a huge blow for Nigeria, but I believe there are other players who can step up and deliver in his absence. This game is a six pointer, the most important game of this group,'' Etafia, who earned four Super Eagles caps in his heyday, told Sowetan yesterday.
Nigeria are six points behind Bafana in Group C. SA could still be docked six points by Fifa for playing suspended Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho in Polokwane in March, but if they escape punishment they would qualify tonight if they beat Nigeria and second-placed Benin, who are five points behind them, fail to win against Lesotho later on tonight in Abidjan.
“Nigeria know very well that failing to beat Bafana would end their chances of topping the group, while Bafana on the other side know that a win could qualify them, so it's going to be a massive game.”
Cyriel Dessers, who replaced Osimhen when he got injured in the 35th minute against Rwanda, and the scorer of the lone goal on that day, Tolu Arokodare, are some of the players who could spearhead the Super Eagles' attack tonight.
Etafia reckons the game will be won and lost in defence. “I think this game will be won and lost in defence. A team that will defend well will win this match. Bafana have a new central defensive pairing but that doesn't mean it will be easy for Nigeria. Coach [Hugo] Broos knows what he's doing, so these new centre backs are there on merit,'' Etafia, who's TS Galaxy's keeper coach nowadays, said.
