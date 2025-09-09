Let's get the job done, Bafana

With Bafana Bafana in spitting distance of qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, coach Hugo Broos wants them to go all out for a win when they host Nigeria at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein this evening (6pm).
Bafana will qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 Korea/Japan tournament if they win, although the Teboho Mokoena matter could mean celebrations are muted tonight.
“We are in a good position, but it is still not finished. I think it would be a big mistake for our side to think that nothing will happen. It’s up to us to play a perfect game against a good team that maybe will have a last chance tomorrow,” he told the media at a press conference on Monday.
“If Nigeria don’t win, they are in big trouble. The pressure is on them, but it doesn’t mean that it won’t be a tough game. We will try to win it like we always do in every game.
“And if we can, it should be very good results, fantastic results. But what I said before the Lesotho game last week, if we can get four or six points, I will also be happy.
“But that does not mean we will play for a draw, it is too dangerous to do that, and we will try to win the match.”
Bafana come into this fixture on the back of four successive wins in the qualifiers and Broos feels it will be impossible to see them not qualify should they beat Nigeria.
“It’s a big opportunity if we win the game. We have qualified, not mathematically, but it would be a miracle if we don’t qualify. But again, we are playing against a good side and it is not because they are six points behind us,” he said.
“They are a good team if you see their players play abroad in Europe, but we don’t have fear in playing the game.”
With Nigeria likely to be without key striker Victor Osimhen after he was forced off the pitch during their 1-0 win over Rwanda on Saturday, the Super Eagles could still call on the dangerous Ademola Lookman to help them get past a Bafana side who've not lost a home game under Broos in four years.
