'Chiefs' Diski side will survice without national teams players'

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Vela Khumalo feels they have enough depth to succeed again this season as they are expected to lose most of their key players for the U20 Fifa World Cup, which takes place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.
Chiefs began their defence for the DDC title with a 1-2 hard-fought victory over Orbit College at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.
They had to do it without a few key players who are in camp with Amajita, such as Takalani Mazhamba, Sfiso Timba and Gopolong Taunyane. Khumalo said they are showing again that they have depth.
“This is exactly what happened when we were going to play [Orlando] Pirates, it was even worse by that time because when we were playing them last season in Bloemfontein, our U-20 and U-17 players were in camp and we were affected big time,” Khumalo explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“That's on its own says we really have depth and talent if we can play and win against Pirates in such a situation and come to play Orbit when we are starting the season, that says something good is happening there and we can only motivate and help those kids to grow even further.”
Khumalo also revealed that they have put in plans ahead as they are expected to lose players for the U-20 and also the U-17, who will be heading to Qatar for their World Cup later this year.
“The very same World Cup is this year and these boys won't be available as they will be away, even the U-17 will be going for the World Cup, I will not be there. We just hope that during that time we will be able to still get the points just to say we still want to defend it,” he said.
“But with the talent we have, we think we will be able to maintain what we started last season.”
Despite winning their opening match, Khumalo said the players were not happy with how they performed as they wanted to prove a point.
“It is as if it is a loss for us because you know our boys are so used to dominating the game and playing well. When they didn't see that in the dressing room, it was as if we lost the game. I had to motivate them.”
Results: Galaxy 2-3 Gallants; Magesi 1-1 Sekhukhune; Pirates 3-3 Durban; Arrows 1-3 Bay; Sundowns 1-1 Siwelele; Polokwane 3-1 Chippa; AmaZulu 1-4 Stellenbosch; Chiefs 2-1 Orbit.
SowetanLIVE
'Chiefs' Diski side will survice without national teams players'
Youngsters to participate in the U-20, U-17 World Cups
Image: Darren Stewart
Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Vela Khumalo feels they have enough depth to succeed again this season as they are expected to lose most of their key players for the U20 Fifa World Cup, which takes place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.
Chiefs began their defence for the DDC title with a 1-2 hard-fought victory over Orbit College at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.
They had to do it without a few key players who are in camp with Amajita, such as Takalani Mazhamba, Sfiso Timba and Gopolong Taunyane. Khumalo said they are showing again that they have depth.
“This is exactly what happened when we were going to play [Orlando] Pirates, it was even worse by that time because when we were playing them last season in Bloemfontein, our U-20 and U-17 players were in camp and we were affected big time,” Khumalo explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“That's on its own says we really have depth and talent if we can play and win against Pirates in such a situation and come to play Orbit when we are starting the season, that says something good is happening there and we can only motivate and help those kids to grow even further.”
Khumalo also revealed that they have put in plans ahead as they are expected to lose players for the U-20 and also the U-17, who will be heading to Qatar for their World Cup later this year.
“The very same World Cup is this year and these boys won't be available as they will be away, even the U-17 will be going for the World Cup, I will not be there. We just hope that during that time we will be able to still get the points just to say we still want to defend it,” he said.
“But with the talent we have, we think we will be able to maintain what we started last season.”
Despite winning their opening match, Khumalo said the players were not happy with how they performed as they wanted to prove a point.
“It is as if it is a loss for us because you know our boys are so used to dominating the game and playing well. When they didn't see that in the dressing room, it was as if we lost the game. I had to motivate them.”
Results: Galaxy 2-3 Gallants; Magesi 1-1 Sekhukhune; Pirates 3-3 Durban; Arrows 1-3 Bay; Sundowns 1-1 Siwelele; Polokwane 3-1 Chippa; AmaZulu 1-4 Stellenbosch; Chiefs 2-1 Orbit.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Ouaddou back to lead Pirates to Wafa Wafa final
Nigeria's young stars ready to fill Osimhen's boots – Etafia
Let's get the job done, Bafana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos