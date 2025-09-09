Amajita starlet Shandre Campbell has admitted that he was disappointed to miss the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt, where SA clinched the title, a few months ago, as his Belgian outfit Club Brugge refused to release him.
Campbell is back with Amajita ahead of the U-20 World Cup and is poised to make the 21-player final squad for the finals in Chile from September 27 to October 19, where he thinks SA will do well.
“Obviously, I was disappointed that I couldn't be with SA, the nation I grew up in, but at the end of the day it was a decision made abroad [at his team, Brugge], beyond my understanding. I am proud of the gents for winning the Afcon and we want to go far in this World Cup,” Campbell said.
“I feel good. I feel extremely positive to be in SA ... in the hot sun. I love being in SA and I feel good to be with the team [Amajita] as well. I missed the players [his Amajita teammates].”
The 20-year-old left-winger, who joined Brugge from SuperSport United last year in July, is bullish ahead of the World Cup, drawing motivation from being supported by the “66-million” SA population. Amajita are in Group E, alongside France, USA and New Caledonia.
Campbell happy to join Amajita for U20 World Cup
Rising star grateful to be released by Belgian outfit Club Brugge for national duty
“It [going to the World Cup] is exciting. It's a World Cup, you get to play against players who play for big teams such as PSG and all these big teams in Europe ... you get to see how they play and how different the level is,” Campbell said.
“At the end of the day, we will have to give our best to go as far as we can ... I know we will do good and we will go far. We have 66-million people behind us and that's motivation enough to give it our all.”
Campbell also opened up about his time in Belgium, saying he's adapted well to life there, having been promoted to the senior team towards the end of last season. The Amajita star has already scored for the senior team, a stunner that saw them win their league opener 1-0 away to Zulte Waregem last month.
“I am enjoying my time there. Everything is good, I am settled now and I feel good and positive to keep going,” Campbell said.
