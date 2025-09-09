At the Free State Stadium
Bafana Bafana are three points away from confirming their place at next year's Fifa World Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw with Nigeria here on Tuesday.
With two games remaining against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, both at home, a win will be enough to see them book a place at the tournament in North America, which would be a first appearance for SA since 2010 when they were hosts.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos made a few changes from the team that beat Lesotho 3-0 here on Friday, with Samukele Kabini, Siyabonga Ngezana and Bathusi Aubaas starting in the place of Thabo Moloisane, Thalente Mbatha and Aubrey Mothiba.
The Super Eagles were dealt a blow after seven minutes when full-back Ola Aina was stretchered off with an injury and was replaced by Bright Osayi-Samuel. As expected, the match became physical with high-flying tackles, especially from the Super Eagle side, on an uneven pitch criticised by both sides prior to kick off.
But it was Bafana who were dominant in the first half, enjoying a lot of possession, with Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule dictating the play in midfield.
It was not long before the hosts made their dominance count when Mokoena sent Nkota free down the right, before the winger unleashed a low cross into the box, where Nigeria captain William Troos-Ekong turned the ball into his own net.
Despite not seeing much of the ball, the Super Eagles managed to find the equaliser when Calvin Bassey netted from Tom Dele-Bashiru's cross.
Bafana on cusp of World Cup after tough draw
Broos hails team's fighting spirit as points are shared in physical battle
With the equaliser, Nigeria would finish stronger of the two teams in the first half, as Bafana struggled to get out of their box, and went into the interval with the match in balance.
The Super Eagles, who needed a win to keep their chances of qualifying alive, continued where they left off in the second half and nearly took the lead but failed to convert their chances.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi came close to giving Bafana a lead late in the second half when he spotted Nigeria keeper Stanley Nwabali out of his post, but his efforts narrowly missed the target.
"It's up to us to win one game and we are qualified," Broos told TV interviewers afterwards.
He praised his team for fighting for every ball.
"We fought hard. Three or four years ago we would have lost a game like this. We need to qualify as soon as possible. Let's hope we can do it against Zimbabwe (in next month's match)."
