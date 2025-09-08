Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has disclosed that he is faced with a selection poser ahead of the Under-20 World Cup, having to take only 21 players to the youth global showpiece, which takes place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.
Amajita head into the World Cup as African champions after winning the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt a few months ago. In Egypt, SA missed a few key players such as Shandre Campbell and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who were both not released by their clubs, Club Brugge of Belgium and Orlando Pirates, respectively.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Siyabonga Mabena was also not part of Afcon as he was still nursing a long-term injury, while Naledi Hlongwane of Kaizer Chiefs missed out too because of registration complications.
With these players now available, Mdaka is faced with the challenge of having to trim his squad to 21 as the tournament rules allow teams to come with only 21-man squads.
“Ninety percent of the group that’s here is the players that we started with some time early in our first camp, so things look to be going well. We have 29 players here ... it should be 30, but Mabena isn’t here because of a minor injury. Out of these 29 players, we need to come out with 21 and that’s challenging, but it’s been a good preparatory camp,” Mdaka stated.
Surplus players give Amajita coach a headache
Mdaka must trim squad to 21 for youth World Cup
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka has disclosed that he is faced with a selection poser ahead of the Under-20 World Cup, having to take only 21 players to the youth global showpiece, which takes place in Chile from September 27 to October 19.
Amajita head into the World Cup as African champions after winning the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt a few months ago. In Egypt, SA missed a few key players such as Shandre Campbell and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who were both not released by their clubs, Club Brugge of Belgium and Orlando Pirates, respectively.
Mamelodi Sundowns’ Siyabonga Mabena was also not part of Afcon as he was still nursing a long-term injury, while Naledi Hlongwane of Kaizer Chiefs missed out too because of registration complications.
With these players now available, Mdaka is faced with the challenge of having to trim his squad to 21 as the tournament rules allow teams to come with only 21-man squads.
“Ninety percent of the group that’s here is the players that we started with some time early in our first camp, so things look to be going well. We have 29 players here ... it should be 30, but Mabena isn’t here because of a minor injury. Out of these 29 players, we need to come out with 21 and that’s challenging, but it’s been a good preparatory camp,” Mdaka stated.
“If it was allowed, we were going to take this whole group, but unfortunately, we can’t do that. We have to take a balanced squad to the World Cup by getting players who can cover us in several positions to get the right balance in terms of our selections for games.”
Amajita are in camp in Tshwane. Last Thursday, they played a friendly with second-tier side University of Pretoria, winning 3-2 at Tuks Stadium, where Campbell, Neo Rapo and Siviwe Nkwali were on target.
“The good thing is we are not starting afresh, but we want to see where we can improve. We are on the right track, hoping and praying that we don’t get injuries because those are the challenges that might change things and make our lives difficult,” Mdaka said.
SowetanLIVE
Appollis relishes world cup prospect with Bafana
Amajita hero Kekana praises teamwork for goal that won SA the U20 Afcon
Mdaka ranks taking Amajita to U20 World Cup as his biggest career high
Amajita stun Nigeria to book place in U20 Afcon final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos