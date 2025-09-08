After an impressive start in the Betway Premiership this season, TS Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic has urged attacking midfielder Seluleko Mahlambi to remain humble if he wants to have a successful career.
Mahlambi, who is the younger brother of Phakamani, has been impressive for the Rockets after scoring three goals and providing two assists in five league matches.
His opening goal for Galaxy against Orbit College last month in 36 seconds became the fastest goal this term and joined the list of fastest goals in SA history.
Beganovic feels the youngster can still do more, provided he doesn't become big-headed and must remain humble.
“He is a young player with five Premiership games in his legs. He scored three goals and two assists and the whole country is talking about him,” Beganovic said.
“It is a process, it is not a final product, but a process for one or two years. We always find young talents like him and Puso [Dithejane] and work hard with our young players. We want to improve them to put them on the market to sell.
“He has a great talent. He just needs to stay humble and work hard every day if he wants to improve and if he wants to bring his talent to the top.”
Beganovic added that Seluleko is not different from his brother Phakamani and said they have similar skills.
“He has the DNA in his family with his brother. He [Phakamani] is a good player with amazing skills,” he said.
“He also has that he just needs to follow the structure, what we want and how we want to improve him. He needs to be a humble guy if he wants to remain a professional soccer player and bring his talent to the top.”
Mahlambi was promoted to the first team after his outstanding performances for the club during the DStv Diski Challenge last season.
Seluleko can do more if he remains humble – Beganovic
Midfielder has three goals, two assists in five league games goals, two assists in five league games
Image: Antonio Muchave
