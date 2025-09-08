Soccer

Ribeiro confirms Sundowns exit after legal clash

08 September 2025 - 16:07
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
Lucas Ribeiro Costa
Lucas Ribeiro Costa
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa has confirmed that he has left the club after having previously requested that the club terminate his contract.

The Brazilian international had not played for Sundowns this season after he forced a move to Qatar SC, while Fluminense were also believed to be after his service.

Ribeiro, who last played for Sundowns during the Fifa Club World Cup in June, took the matter to the Fifa Tribunal as he looked to terminate his contract. However, on Monday, the 26-year-old revealed in a statement that he is parting ways with the club in an emotional farewell message on social media.

“From the very first day I arrived, I gave my all, on and off the field to earn my place and proudly defend Mamelodi Sundowns,” the statement read.

“These past two years have been incredible, full of emotions. I have learned so much from this beautiful culture not only to become a better player, but also a better human being.

“To my wonderful Masandawana supporters, first of all, thank you for everything. I want you to know that your support and love meant so much to me and I will never forget you.

To my wonderful Masandawana supporters, first of all, thank you for everything. I want you to know that your support and love meant so much to me and I will never forget you.
Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa

“I will always carry [you] in my heart, the memories of the emotions I lived, the goals, the assists, the trophies and the magical nights with you that made me feel at home. I wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but please know that my love for you is endless.”

Ribeiro added that he is grateful to the coaches who were part of his success at the club where he went on to win the Footballer and Player's Player of the Season awards last term.

“To my teammates, my second family, thank you for every battle, every title won, every smile and every moment we shared,” he said.

“You will always be my brother and I will miss you so much. Playing for Sundowns and living this beautiful culture has been such a great honour for me.

“I will truly miss it, thank you, South Africa, thank you Mamelodi Sundowns for everything with much love.” 

In his two seasons playing for Sundowns, he scored 37 goals and provided 23 assists in 88 matches.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are yet to confirm his departure.

SowetanLIVE

Downs' Ribeiro crowned PSL king

After an impressive season in which he finished as the PSL’s top scorer, Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa unsurprisingly won the biggest ...
Sport
1 month ago

Ribeiro open to donning Bafana jersey

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa revealed that he may consider representing Bafana Bafana if the opportunity avails itself when he ...
Sport
10 months ago

Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi emphasised that Orlando Pirates are the team that will pose a serious threat to their Betway Premiership ...
Sport
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically
R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg