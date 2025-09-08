“I will always carry [you] in my heart, the memories of the emotions I lived, the goals, the assists, the trophies and the magical nights with you that made me feel at home. I wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but please know that my love for you is endless.”
Ribeiro added that he is grateful to the coaches who were part of his success at the club where he went on to win the Footballer and Player's Player of the Season awards last term.
“To my teammates, my second family, thank you for every battle, every title won, every smile and every moment we shared,” he said.
“You will always be my brother and I will miss you so much. Playing for Sundowns and living this beautiful culture has been such a great honour for me.
“I will truly miss it, thank you, South Africa, thank you Mamelodi Sundowns for everything with much love.”
In his two seasons playing for Sundowns, he scored 37 goals and provided 23 assists in 88 matches.
Meanwhile, Sundowns are yet to confirm his departure.
SowetanLIVE
Ribeiro confirms Sundowns exit after legal clash
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa has confirmed that he has left the club after having previously requested that the club terminate his contract.
The Brazilian international had not played for Sundowns this season after he forced a move to Qatar SC, while Fluminense were also believed to be after his service.
Ribeiro, who last played for Sundowns during the Fifa Club World Cup in June, took the matter to the Fifa Tribunal as he looked to terminate his contract. However, on Monday, the 26-year-old revealed in a statement that he is parting ways with the club in an emotional farewell message on social media.
“From the very first day I arrived, I gave my all, on and off the field to earn my place and proudly defend Mamelodi Sundowns,” the statement read.
“These past two years have been incredible, full of emotions. I have learned so much from this beautiful culture not only to become a better player, but also a better human being.
“To my wonderful Masandawana supporters, first of all, thank you for everything. I want you to know that your support and love meant so much to me and I will never forget you.
SowetanLIVE
