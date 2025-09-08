“We are here to build a team that’s going to last for Kaizer Chiefs. Obviously, the coach is here to do his job; we are giving him the tools to do the job and we expect him to deliver.”
Motaung asked supporters to allow the technical team to do its job by introducing the new players to the team.
“I think it’s important to allow the technical team and the players to integrate and gel,” she said. “ [We’re] certainly excited about the new players we’ve acquired and look forward to that depth being actualised and used by the team.”
Apart from Mayo and Maboe, the new players include Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Luke Baartman, Asanele Velebayi, Etiosa Ighodaro and Siphesihle Ndlovu, among others.
With confidence high and momentum on their side, Motaung expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress and said winning the Nedbank Cup last season was a turning point.
“The floodgates are open [and] you can see how the team has started. The energy is different and the mood is different. Not just with the players but also with the supporters.
“Every trophy on offer is important for us and defending it is definitely on the cards. We will make sure that we play for every trophy on the table.
“Also very important is us playing in CAF. We are excited to be back in the Confederation Cup and we look forward to our game in Angola [on September 20]. We are asking our supporters both here in SA and continentally to support the team to succeed locally and internationally.”
Chiefs’ next match is against Sekhukhune United on September 16 before they face Kabuscorp in the Confederation Cup first preliminary round four days later in Angola.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs gun for every trophy on offer
Management has delivered, it's Nabi's turn now– Jessica
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
After Kaizer Chiefs’ 11 signings so far, the club’s marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung, said they have backed coach Nasreddine Nabi with the best players and expect him to deliver results this season.
Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market as they look to do better in this season’s campaign, bringing in quality players, with Khanyisa Mayo and Lebohang Maboe among the latest arrivals.
Chiefs have made a promising start this term, winning four of their five matches and are yet to concede. They are joint leaders on the Betway Premiership log table with Sekhukhune United on 13 points.
“The team is committed to making sure that we have the best players, whatever coach we have,” Motaung said.
“We are here to build a team that’s going to last for Kaizer Chiefs. Obviously, the coach is here to do his job; we are giving him the tools to do the job and we expect him to deliver.”
Motaung asked supporters to allow the technical team to do its job by introducing the new players to the team.
“I think it’s important to allow the technical team and the players to integrate and gel,” she said. “ [We’re] certainly excited about the new players we’ve acquired and look forward to that depth being actualised and used by the team.”
Apart from Mayo and Maboe, the new players include Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Luke Baartman, Asanele Velebayi, Etiosa Ighodaro and Siphesihle Ndlovu, among others.
With confidence high and momentum on their side, Motaung expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress and said winning the Nedbank Cup last season was a turning point.
“The floodgates are open [and] you can see how the team has started. The energy is different and the mood is different. Not just with the players but also with the supporters.
“Every trophy on offer is important for us and defending it is definitely on the cards. We will make sure that we play for every trophy on the table.
“Also very important is us playing in CAF. We are excited to be back in the Confederation Cup and we look forward to our game in Angola [on September 20]. We are asking our supporters both here in SA and continentally to support the team to succeed locally and internationally.”
Chiefs’ next match is against Sekhukhune United on September 16 before they face Kabuscorp in the Confederation Cup first preliminary round four days later in Angola.
SowetanLIVE
Appollis relishes world cup prospect with Bafana
WATCH | Bafana coach Broos calls in Chiefs defender Monyane to replace injured Mobbie
Success at Chiefs motivates McCarthy even more
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos