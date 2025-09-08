Appollis relishes world cup prospect with Bafana

Confident and talismanic Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis is relishing being part of the squad that’s on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since Korea/Japan 2002, when he was just a year old.
Bafana, who could still be docked three points for fielding Teboho Mokoena when he should’ve been suspended in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in Polokwane in March, top Group C of the CAF qualifiers with 13 points. SA host Nigeria at Free State Stadium on Tuesday (6pm).
Should they escape the three points deduction, Bafana will qualify if they beat the Super Eagles, given that second-placed Benin, who are five points adrift, failed to beat Lesotho in Abidjan.
“It [being part of Bafana squad who’re on the brink of World Cup qualification] is amazing, seeing that we last played in the World Cup in 2010,” Appollis said.
“We’re very close to qualifying for the World Cup, but we have to put in the work as we still have three games left.
“We’re in a good position to go to the World Cup, but all the remaining games won’t be easy. However, with the squad that we have, it’s possible that we can go to the World Cup.”
Bafana’s last World Cup appearance was in 2010, albeit they only qualified by virtue of being hosts.
“In 2002 [when Bafana last qualified for the World Cup], I was one year old. I only watched Bafana playing in the World Cup in 2010, so hopefully next year we will be there,” Appollis said.
Appollis, who joined Orlando Pirates from Polokwane City in the off-season, reflected on how Kwanele Kopo, his former youth coach at the SuperSport United academy, convinced him to return to playing football after nearly quitting the game.
“It was a difficult moment, but he [Kopo] gave me a call and asked, ‘Can you please come back and play for me’ [at Pretoria Callies in 2022]. At that moment, I didn’t want to come back, but my family convinced me to go back into football,” Appollis said.
On facing Nigeria tomorrow, the Bucs star said: “It’s going to be an exciting game but a difficult one. Nigeria have so much quality, but we’re ready for the fight.”
