Bafana feast on Likuena to boost World Cup hopes, now focus shifts to Nigeria
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
The starter has been successfully negotiated and now it's time for the main course.
Hopefully Bafana Bafana still have an appetite because it's doesn't get bigger than fierce rivals Nigeria, who they host in their crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier here in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.
South Africa go into the hugely anticipated clash against the Super Eagles with morale sky high after they thrashed Lesotho 3-0 on Friday through goals by Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis to remain top of Group C with 16 points from seven matches.
There is pressure from Benin who beat Zimbabwe to move to 11 points and the other important match of the group sees Nigeria take on Rwanda on Saturday.
Bafana have significantly boosted their chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 2002 as in 2010 they were the hosts, and they have put pressure on Nigeria who must get something against Rwanda.
Bafana were in control for most of the match that was played in front of a noisy crowd and the only worry for coach Hugo Broos was the loss of key players Nyiko Mobbie and Thabo Moloisane to injuries.
If they are not available, it will mean Broos will have to tinker with the defence again.
Broos faces an anxious wait to hear from the medical team whether Mobbie and Moloisane will respond well to treatment ahead of the clash against Nigeria where a win will leave South Africa on the verge of qualification for the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada.
Broos included midfielder Teboho Mokoena in his starting line-up despite Lesotho Football Association having threatened to lodge a protest against him.
Lesotho Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi said on Thursday they would lodge a protest if Mokoena was in the match-day squad, but it was not immediately clear if they did.
The gripe is that Mokoena, who played for Bafana in their previous outing against Lesotho — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them.
This is despite Mokoena having served that one-match suspension belatedly when he sat out the match after Bafana's win against Lesotho, in their 2-0 away victory against Benin played in Ivory Coast days later.
The matter is also still under Fifa review so Bafana remain in danger of a three-point deduction.
Mokoena took his place in the heart of the midfield with Thelente Mbatha, while Broos went with Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Nkota and Foster in what was a strong attack.
In defence, Broos chose captain Ronwen Williams and a new central defensive pairing of Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thabo Moloisane with Aubrey Modiba and Nyiko Mobbie on the wings.
Lesotho coach Leslie Notsi went with his tried and tested key players like Sekhoane Moerane, Tsepo Toloane, Sera Motebang, Fusi Matlabe, Lehlohonolo Matsua and Thao Makhele.
Bafana suffered a blow in the opening two minutes when defender Mobbie was stretchered off the field with a suspected head injury and was replaced by Zuko Mndunyelwa.
There was another negative for Bafana after 12 minutes when they were caught on the break and desperate midfielder Mbatha was punished for a professional foul on Neo Mokhachane.
Injuries kept taking their toll on Bafana as Moloisane left the field in tears with a bandage on the head and was replaced by Khulumani Ndamane, who was chosen ahead of Siyabonga Ngezane.
Bafana took the lead after 15 minutes when Nkota got at the end of a well-taken cross from Aubrey Modiba in the box to beat Lesotho goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane.
Shortly before the break, Lesotho were forced into a change when Jane Thabantso was replaced by Katlego Makateng and this meant Notsi had to rearrange his midfield.
This match was put beyond doubt in the 63rd minute when Foster was on hand to tap home after Moerane failed to handle Modiba’s effort, a thunderous shot.
Appollis joined the scoring party when he showed composure in the box to beat Moerane after the Lesotho defence was caught napping.
It was a good day in the office for players like Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mokoena, Foster and Modiba and they will have to reproduce this winning performance against Nigeria on Tuesday to almost guarantee a place at the World Cup.
