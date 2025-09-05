Soccer

Teboho Mokoena included in Bafana's starting line-up despite Lesotho's protest threat

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 05 September 2025 - 17:56
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Teboho Mokoena in the starting line-up for World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included midfielder Teboho Mokoena in his starting line-up for the crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. 

Lesotho Football Association secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi said on Thursday they will lodge a protest if key Mokoena is in the match-day squad for this clash. 

Mohapi said Lesotho FA believes Mokoena, who was fielded in their last game against Bafana — a 2-0 win to South Africa in Polokwane in March — when he should have been serving a suspension, should not play against them. 

This is despite Mokoena having served that one-match suspension belatedly when he sat out the match after Bafana's win against Lesotho, in their 2-0 away victory against Benin played in Ivory Coast days later.

The matter is also still under Fifa review so Bafana remain in danger of a three-point deduction. 

Mokoena has taken his place in the heart of the midfield with Thelente Mbatha while Broos went with Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Mohau Nkota and Lyle Foster on the attack.

At the back, Broos went with captain Ronwen Williams and a new central defensive partnership of Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thabo Moloisane with Aubrey Modiba and Nyiko Mobbie on the wings.   

Bafana Starting Line-up: Williams, Mbokazi, Moloisane, Modiba, Mobbie, Mokoena, Mbatha, Appollis, Mbule, Nkota and Foster.

