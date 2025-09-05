Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy is determined to grab with both hands the opportunity he's getting at the club by continuing to repay the faith shown by the club.
McCarthy has impressed in three appearances for Amakhosi, winning two successive man-of-the-match awards in the first two matches against Stellenbosch and Polokwane City, with the club yet to concede in five games.
Although he didn’t feature in the last two matches because of an injury he sustained against Richards Bay, where he was substituted, the 21-year-old left centre -back feels he has done well but won’t let that success go to his head.
“Winning those awards just motivates me to continue doing what I can do on the field, showing everyone what I’m capable of. I believe in myself ,and it just shows that the coach believes in me too. I’m happy to achieve the awards, but I won’t let it get into my head,” McCarthy said.
“I feel like we’ve gelled more and it has shown in our journey this season. Everything is positive so far. It is just about momentum. For me, it is the same thing as last season, just experiencing with a different team.
“A good start to the season was just about maintaining that momentum. A league is 30 games, not just five weeks. It’s about taking every game as it comes, collecting three points.”
Success at Chiefs motivates McCarthy even more
Young defender buoyed by good start to season as Amakhosi aim high
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy is determined to grab with both hands the opportunity he's getting at the club by continuing to repay the faith shown by the club.
McCarthy has impressed in three appearances for Amakhosi, winning two successive man-of-the-match awards in the first two matches against Stellenbosch and Polokwane City, with the club yet to concede in five games.
Although he didn’t feature in the last two matches because of an injury he sustained against Richards Bay, where he was substituted, the 21-year-old left centre -back feels he has done well but won’t let that success go to his head.
“Winning those awards just motivates me to continue doing what I can do on the field, showing everyone what I’m capable of. I believe in myself ,and it just shows that the coach believes in me too. I’m happy to achieve the awards, but I won’t let it get into my head,” McCarthy said.
“I feel like we’ve gelled more and it has shown in our journey this season. Everything is positive so far. It is just about momentum. For me, it is the same thing as last season, just experiencing with a different team.
“A good start to the season was just about maintaining that momentum. A league is 30 games, not just five weeks. It’s about taking every game as it comes, collecting three points.”
With his father, Fabian McCarthy, having played for Chiefs between 2002 and 2008, Aden said he didn’t feel any added pressure, and was just showing what he is capable of.“I don’t feel any added pressure because ever since I joined Chiefs at the U/15 level. I always tell myself that this is my time, it is my career. My father has done his job. He is just there to guide and help me,” he said.
“Things are shown on the field, and I don’t allow it to add to any pressure. It was not an easy journey for me, honestly. It was just about controlling what I could, which was my main objective from last season, carrying through to this season. Yeah, just grabbing this opportunity with both hands, showcasing what I can do on the field and showing people I can do it.”
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Downs match will help Chiefs gauge their progress so far — Kaze
Chiefs, Sundowns settle for share of the spoils at packed FNB Stadium
Merit, not age, matters at Chiefs – coach
WATCH | We have to focus on ourselves, not Downs – Miguel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos