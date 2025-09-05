Isiphandla in the PSL: refs sow confusion

Soccer

Thabang Monare of Sekhukhune United was ordered off the field by the referee in a match against AmaZulu for wearing an isiphandla.
Confusion and controversy reign in the PSL over isiphandla, a traditional bracelet crafted from skin of a ceremonial goat. After some players had been allowed to take to the field wearing it in Betway Premiership matches, last week a referee bizarrely ordered Sekhukhune United's Thabang Monare off the pitch for sporting the wristband.

The referee in the match between Sekhukhune and AmaZulu, Cedric Muvhali, has come under fire from traditionalists who felt he went overboard in ejecting Monare for wearing isiphandla, even though the official was enforcing Fifa rules, which bar any form of jewellery and wristwear.

Renowned cultural expert VVO MKhize was among those who slated Muvhali, not least because Monare had previously worn the traditional band without any issue in previous matches. 

"That referee was wrong, he undermined our culture and tradition,” he said.

“Isiphandla is a sign of showing respect to the ancestors after doing a certain ceremony. In most cases, people wear isiphandla specifically because of their ancestors’ instructions, and to take it off, you need to slaughter a white chicken after a few months, notifying them that now you’re taking it off.

“You can’t be told by anyone to take it off because that would put your life in danger, as your ancestors can get angry. Nowadays, people also wear isiphandla because they like it, and that's not a problem as well, but again you still need to slaughter a chicken before taking it off,” Mkhize added.

Muvhali was merely applying Fifa's Law 4, which states that “a player mustn’t use equipment or wear anything that is dangerous to himself or another player, including any kind of jewellery."

Monare was substituted after 12 minutes in Sekhukhune's 1-1 draw with AmaZulu, and took to social media to complain. Further inconsistency in applying the rule was seen when, last weekend, the midfielder was allowed to play when strapped with the band in Babina Noko's 2-0 win against Durban City, in which he scored.

In any case, he's not the only local player to have worn isiphandla, with Kaizer Chiefs’ Sibongiseni “OX” Mthethwa and Khulumani Ndamane of TS Galaxy having also played in matches wearing theirs.

But it also wasn’t the first time that a PSL referee told players to cut off their isiphandla. In 2019, referee Jelly Chavani asked two Golden Arrows players, Siyabonga Dube and Sibusiso Sibeko, to remove theirs, and they reluctantly took them off.

Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim refused to comment, directing all queries to the PSL  He said they’d written a letter to the league to look at possible solutions. When contacted on Tuesday, PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala promised to speak to Ebrahim and revert but she hadn’t done so at the time of going to print.

Monare asked Sowetan to ask Sekhukhune to give him permission to talk about the matter but the club, through their marketing manager Tebogo Mapinga, declined to comment on the matter.

International cricketer Lungi Ngidi, meanwhile, openly takes to the field representing the Proteas with his isiphandla clearly visible and not covered, unlike footballers.

