Sekhukhune United coach Eric Tinkler was named the coach of the month for August, while TS Galaxy exciting player Puso Dithejane walked away with the player of the month.
Tinkler guided Sekhukhune to an impressive start to the season collecting 13 points from their opening five fixtures, securing victories against Orlando Pirates, Galaxy, Orbit College and Durban City.
Babina Noko currently sits at the summit of the Betway Premiership table joint with Kaizer Chiefs but has a superior goal difference. Dithejane was impressive for Galaxy, playing an pivotal role in their impressive run.
He contributed three goals and provided two assists in five matches. His efforts included this season's first hat-trick against Chippa United to edge out strong competition from Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen as well as Sekhukhune's Keletso Makgalwa.
Pirates attacking midfielder Kamogelo Sebelebele won the goal of the month for his strike against Stellenbosch which delivered their first win of the season.
SowetanLIVE
Sekhukhune's hot streak earns Tinkler PSL coach of the month
Image: VELI NHLAPO
