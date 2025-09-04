Maboe wants to repay Chiefs' faith in him with trophies

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Lebohang Maboe says he has unfinished business with the club after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns recently.
Maboe was part of the Amakhosi youth development academy during his teenage years. He has now return to Naturena after stints with SuperSport United, Sundowns and Maritzburg United.
He wants to repay the faith shown by the club by helping them win trophies.
“I wanted to be back home, I wanted to one day play for Chiefs again because I felt like when I left, I had somehow unfinished business with the club. Being back home right now is such a great feeling,” Maboe told the media after Chiefs and their sponsor, Nedbank, handed over a multipurpose sports court to Phulong Secondary School in Kwa-Thema, Springs, yesterday.
The facility in Ekurhuleni is part of their commitment to support education through sports among young people.
“It's such an honour and privilege to be back home and being in such a big institution like Kaizer Chiefs. I'm glad that I'm back home and I want to do well with the team. I want to win silverware with the team, and I'm really looking forward to the season.”
Maboe, 30, will bring a winning mentality to the Glamour Boys following his successful stint with Sundowns, where he won several titles.
He revealed that negotiations with Chiefs began once he knew he wouldn't be returning to Masandawana after his loan with SuperSport expired at the end of last season.
“It was unfortunate because I had a shoulder surgery that I had to undergo, but the team [Sundowns] has been patient with me and now being back home, all I'm just looking to do is repay the faith that they showed in me and continue to work hard,” he said.
The attacking midfielder said he will be working on his fitness during the ongoing Fifa break.
“Right now, I just want to focus on getting my body back to where I know it can sustain the whole 90 minutes, which is not the case right now if I'm being honest with myself. I want to work hard during the Fifa break and see what happens after.”
